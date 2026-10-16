India, Greece Underline Need For Regular Exchanges Between Armed Forces, Defence Industrial Collaboration

MENAFN - IANS) Athens, Oct 16 (IANS) India and Greece on Friday underlined the need for regular exchanges between their Defence Forces through technical-level interactions and a clear focus on defence industrial collaboration in areas of mutual interest, the Ministry of Defence said.

The two sides discussed the issues as Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff General Dimitrios Choupis, with talks covering a wide range of issues, including military-to-military ties and strengthening strategic cooperation.

“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff General Dimitrios Choupis and held discussions on a wide range of issues covering military-to-military ties and strengthening strategic cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Noting the significant strategic convergence, they underlined the need for regular exchanges among the Defence Forces of India and Greece through technical-level interactions and a clear focus on defence industrial collaborations in areas of mutual interest,” the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

On Wednesday, Singh held a meeting with Greece's Deputy Minister of National Defence Athanasios Davakis in Athens, where both sides agreed to expand defence cooperation, prioritised policy planning, joint staff talks and defence industry collaboration.

“Both sides agreed to expand defence cooperation, prioritising policy planning, Joint Staff Talks and defence industry collaboration, alongside capacity building, joint exercises and regular bilateral exchanges,” the Ministry had said.

Singh also met Greece's Permanent Deputy Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Alexandra Papadopoulu, where they discussed evolving defence and strategic partnership.

The Ministry of Defence noted that India and Greece attach special importance to further expanding maritime security cooperation and strengthening defence partnership between the two nations in the maritime and defence industrial domains.

Singh also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Hellenic Armed Forces at Syntagma Square in Athens on Wednesday.

“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh commenced his official visit to Greece with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Hellenic Armed Forces at historic Syntagma Square in Athens, paying tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the fallen soldiers,” the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations had posted on X.