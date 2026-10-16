'This Is Real Garba': Elderly Woman Dances Alone On Street, Viral Video Moves Internet

An elderly woman performing garba alone on a street has touched hearts online, with viewers praising her devotion while expressing sadness that nobody joined her. The viral video shows the woman dancing in a circle around pooja kalash placed in the middle, continuing her celebration even as people walk past without stopping.

What has left many viewers disheartened is the hope that someone would join the woman and turn her solo performance into a shared celebration. A few women can be seen passing by, but nobody joins her before the video ends. The woman, however, appears undeterred and continues dancing with devotion.

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'I Thought They Would All Join Her'

Social media users responded with a mix of admiration, sadness and criticism of the apparent lack of community spirit.

“The sense of empathy, humanity and community is missing these days!” one user commented, arguing that someone could have joined the woman in the dance and brought her happiness.

Another viewer was particularly disappointed to see women dressed in traditional chaniya cholis walk past without joining the elderly dancer. The user felt that even a brief moment of participation could have made the woman happy.

Others praised her for continuing alone.“You don't need anyone,” one comment read, describing her performance as the real spirit of garba.

A Hindi comment called it a display of genuine devotion to Goddess Durga, while another said the woman simply wanted to celebrate the goddess.

One viewer wrote,“I thought they were all gonna join her,” adding that they wished the elderly woman were their neighbour.

'This Is Real Garba'

Several commenters used the video to reflect on how garba celebrations have changed over the years. One user recalled a time when neighbours gathered around an idol and danced together, contrasting those community celebrations with organised events that can require expensive entry passes.

For these viewers, the woman's performance represented a simpler form of devotion, where participation mattered more than elaborate arrangements or large crowds.

What Is Garba And Why Is It Performed?

Garba is a traditional folk dance from Gujarat, performed especially during Navratri, the Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her forms. The dance takes its name from the Sanskrit word garbha, associated with the womb, and is traditionally performed in circles around a centrally placed lamp or an image of the goddess.

The circular movements symbolise the cycle of life and the continuity of existence, while the central light represents divine energy. People of different ages gather to sing devotional songs and dance, making garba both a religious expression and a community celebration.

The elderly woman's quiet performance has struck a chord with viewers because it captures that spirit of devotion, even without a crowd around her.