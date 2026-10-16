Air Canada Expands Canada-U.S. Connectivity With New Summer 2027 Routes, Increasing Options For Travellers Under Its Transborder Joint Business Agreement With United Airlines

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Air Canada will launch new service from Toronto to Louisville, Montréal to Indianapolis and Edmonton to Newark; United Airlines will launch seasonal service to St. John's from Newark and will add new service from Denver to Ottawa and to Québec City

New and expanded services will strengthen connectivity between Canadian communities, key U.S. destinations, and connecting hubs Air Canada and United Airlines have agreed to renew and expand their Transborder Joint Business Agreement, which supports more than 1,200 connecting itineraries and continued network growth between Canada and the United States, subject to regulatory approval

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada, together with its partner United Airlines, today announced new transborder routes for summer 2027, expanding non-stop access to U.S. destinations and providing customers with convenient connections across the United States.





Beginning next summer, Air Canada will launch new service between Toronto and Louisville, Montréal and Indianapolis, and Edmonton and Newark. Air Canada will also increase capacity between Edmonton and San Francisco by deploying the larger Airbus A220 on the route. The new routes broaden Air Canada's U.S. network with new links from Canadian airports to a wider range of U.S. cities. Toronto-Louisville service will begin in late April, before increasing to daily service in May. New Montréal-Indianapolis service will add another non-stop U.S. destination from Montréal, while Edmonton-Newark will provide a new direct link to the New York region and convenient connections through one of United Airlines' global hubs. Also beginning next summer, United is launching new seasonal service to St. John's from its Newark hub, adding new service from Denver to Ottawa and Québec City, increasing flights between Washington, D.C., and Québec City, and increasing daily seats between Denver and Winnipeg by 65 per cent. The new routes build on Air Canada and United's long-standing partnership and their Transborder Joint Business Agreement. Since it was established in 2022, 20 new routes have been created between Canada and the U.S., and more than 4.3 million passengers have flown jointly on United and Air Canada. Together, Air Canada and United Airlines serve 10 Canadian gateways. For Canadian customers, the partnership plays an important role in supporting connectivity between communities across Canada and the U.S. It brings approximately two million customers connecting to or from the U.S. onto Air Canada's domestic network each year, providing benefits to more than 50 communities across Canada and strengthening the overall sustainability and connectivity of our domestic services. Beyond our main hubs, the partnership enables direct transborder services from Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Québec City, Regina, St. John's and Winnipeg. Customers also have access to more than 1,200 connecting itineraries, with integrated through-fares that can offer meaningful savings compared with purchasing individual flight segments separately. Coordinated schedules also provide more departure options, improved connections and greater flexibility during disruptions, helping make the respective networks more resilient and better able to serve customers when travel is disrupted. Building on these benefits, Air Canada and United Airlines have agreed to renew and expand their Transborder Joint Business Agreement, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals. An application has been submitted to Transport Canada seeking approval of the amended and restated agreement. “Air Canada and United's long-standing partnership continues to deliver meaningful results for our customers and communities. For nearly three decades, Air Canada and United have worked to facilitate seamless travel and strengthen connectivity between Canada and the United States. Together, since 2022, we have jointly unlocked over 5 million new transborder seats, and in this spirit, Air Canada will soon add new non-stop travel options from Toronto, Montréal and Edmonton for our customers to reach a broader range of global markets,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.“From Louisville and Indianapolis to Newark, we are giving customers more ways to travel directly to U.S. destinations, together with convenient connections across United's extensive U.S. network.” “Canada is an incredibly important part of United's international network, and our partnership with Air Canada has made it easier for families and friends to stay connected, supported economic growth, and created new opportunities to explore unique destinations. Our schedule has grown every year since our transborder agreement was signed in 2022, and the new routes and flights we're announcing today further underscore our commitment to investing in Canada and making travel between our two countries easier,” said United's Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances, Patrick Quayle. Air Canada and United Airlines have worked together since 1996 and are long-standing Star Alliance partners and founding members. Their relationship has evolved over nearly three decades to provide customers with more travel options, seamless connections, and reciprocal loyalty benefits between Canada and the United States. New Air Canada U.S. Routes For Summer 2027

Flight From To Depart Arrive Days of Operation Season AC8561 Toronto Louisville 14:00 15:35 Up to Daily

April 28, 2027 – Oct. 31, 2027

AC8562

Louisville

Toronto

16:10

17:37

AC8563

Montréal

Indianapolis

17:00

19:31

Daily June 1, 2027 – Sept. 30, 2027

AC8564

Indianapolis

Montréal

14:00

16:10

AC1562

Edmonton

Newark 06:00 12:23

Four times weekly June 1, 2027 – Oct. 17, 2027 AC1563 Newark Edmonton 13:20 16:33

Comments from Stakeholders

"Air Canada's investment in new non-stop service between Edmonton and New York City, via Newark Liberty International Airport, is a significant win for our region. This route opens the door to one of the world's most important business, financial and cultural centres, creating new opportunities for tourism and trade while making it easier for people and businesses to connect. We're thankful for Air Canada's continued commitment to YEG and to the people, businesses and communities we serve," said James Jackson, Vice President, Air Service and Business Development, Edmonton International Airport (YEG).

“ADM Aéroports de Montréal is pleased to announce the addition of this route to Indianapolis, offered by our partner Air Canada. This new route to one of the major economic hubs of the U.S. Midwest will make travel easier for both business travellers and tourists. The addition of Indianapolis allows YUL to enhance its travel routes to strategic destinations throughout North America,” said Karl Brochu, ADM's Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development.

"Today's announcements are a game changer for Québec City. A new direct link to Denver, year-round service to Chicago, and five weekly flights to Washington Dulles are exactly the kind of connections our tourism industry and business community need to thrive. Results like these are a direct reflection of the strength of the partnership between Air Canada and United Airlines, and of the confidence both carriers have in our market. We are proud to see that commitment translate into real, tangible benefits for our region," said Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB).

“We are thrilled with United Airlines' announcement to re-connect YYT and Newark for the first time in more than a decade,” said Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, St. John's International Airport.“Re-establishing non-stop service to the eastern U.S. seaboard is a strategic priority for our airport and represents a significant air access milestone. This route, made possible through the Transborder Joint Business Agreement between Air Canada and United Airlines, will enhance both business and leisure travel and unlock an extensive onward network of travel options.”

“The renewal of the Transborder Joint Business Agreement between Air Canada and United Airlines, together with a 65 per cent increase in Denver service, will provide Manitobans with greater choice, improved connectivity and added convenience when travelling,” said Nick Hays, President and CEO, Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“United Airlines' decision to launch non-stop service between Ottawa and Denver marks an exciting expansion of their presence at YOW,” said Joel Tkach, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for the Ottawa International Airport Authority.“Denver becomes United's fourth destination from Canada's Capital, further strengthening their role as Air Canada's partner and as a key contributor to our U.S. connectivity. This new route enhances options for travellers and reinforces United's importance in linking Ottawa–Gatineau to major hubs across the United States.”

The Transborder Joint Business Agreement at a Glance:



A long-standing Canada -U.S. airline partnership, connecting Air Canada and United Airlines networks to offer customers more destinations, more frequencies and more travel options than either airline could provide on its own.

Twenty new transborder routes enabled since launch, including six added in 2026, connecting more communities across Canada and the United States.

Expanded customer choice and connectivity, with transborder seat capacity growing approximately 31 per cent in 2023 and a further 7 per cent in 2024.

More than 1,200 integrated Canada-U.S. itineraries provide seamless single-ticket travel and economic efficiency, with customers paying significantly less on average than if they booked each flight segment separately.

Strengthens Canada's role as a North American gateway, connecting Canadian communities to destinations across the United States and around the world through stronger Canadian hubs.

Supports Canadian jobs and economic growth by strengthening trade, investment and business connectivity between Canada and the United States, and by promoting inbound tourism via championing Canadian destinations.

Creates a smoother travel experience, providing customers with more flight options, integrated rebooking during disruptions and greater flexibility when travel plans change.

Provides more convenient schedules throughout the day, including near-hourly service on key Canada-U.S. routes, offering customers greater flexibility and more departure options.

Maximizes utilization of constrained airport infrastructure through coordinated schedules, allowing a broader spread of departures throughout the day.

Strengthens Air Canada's domestic network, helping sustain connectivity through Canadian hubs and providing communities across Canada with greater access to destinations in the United States and beyond.

Helps sustain and grow service for smaller and regional communities, supporting routes and travel options that would be difficult for either airline to provide independently. Preserves the benefits Canadians rely on today, including through-fare savings, more travel choices, expanded connectivity, stronger Canadian hubs and continued investment in communities across the country.



About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

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This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments relating to guidance, strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking statements are identified using terms and phrases such as "preliminary"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "could"; "estimate"; "expect"; "intend"; "may"; "plan"; "predict"; "project"; "will"; "would"; and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions including those described herein and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, which are amplified in the current environment. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business of Air Canada. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed below.

Factors that may cause results to differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements include economic conditions, statements or actions by governments and uncertainty relating to the imposition of (or threats to impose) tariffs on Canadian exports or imports and their resulting impacts on the Canadian, North American and global economies and travel demand, geopolitical conditions such as the military conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine, Air Canada's ability to successfully achieve or sustain positive net profitability, industry and market conditions and the demand environment, competition, Air Canada's dependence on technology, cybersecurity risks, interruptions of service, climate change and environmental factors (including weather systems and other natural phenomena and factors arising from anthropogenic sources), Air Canada's dependence on key suppliers (including government agencies and other stakeholders supporting airport and airline operations), employee and labour relations and costs, Air Canada's ability to successfully implement appropriate strategic and other important initiatives (including Air Canada's ability to manage operating costs), energy prices, Air Canada's ability to pay its indebtedness and maintain or increase liquidity, Air Canada's dependence on regional and other carriers, Air Canada's ability to attract and retain required personnel, epidemic diseases, changes in laws, regulatory developments or proceedings, terrorist acts, war, Air Canada's ability to successfully operate its loyalty program, casualty losses, Air Canada's dependence on Star Alliance® and joint ventures, Air Canada's ability to preserve and grow its brand, pending and future litigation and actions by third parties, currency exchange fluctuations, limitations due to restrictive covenants, insurance issues and costs, and pension plan obligations as well as the factors identified in Air Canada's public disclosure file available at and, in particular, those identified in section 18“Risk Factors” of Air Canada's 2025 MD&A.

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