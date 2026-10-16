Rechat Appoints Audie Chamberlain As Chief Industry Officer

Executive behind Rechat's brand, partnerships and go-to-market strategy to lead the company's next phase of growth

- Audie Chamberlain, Chief Industry Officer of RechatAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rechat, the Operating System and Super App for Real Estate, today announced it has appointed Audie Chamberlain as Chief Industry Officer, a newly created role on the company's executive team, effective immediately.As Chief Industry Officer, Chamberlain will lead brand, communications, partnerships, and will expand Rechat's relationships across the industry's largest brokerage networks and coaching organizations. He will launch the company's brand champions and creator program, original industry research, and Rechat Experiences, a series of events for industry leaders.“Audie has been instrumental in how the market sees Rechat,” said Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat.“The real estate industry is experiencing unprecedented consolidation across brokerages, teams, MLSs and technology. This new role will help us continue to lead through these changes.”In 2026, Chamberlain helped turn Rechat's rapid product innovation into a clear industry narrative about where real estate technology is heading next. As Vice President of Strategic Growth and Communications, he worked across brand, communications, go-to-market strategy, and enterprise partnerships. He helped secure and position major launches and partnerships with Follow Up Boss, Figma, Canva, SkySlope, The Agency, Local Logic and HomeServices of America.“I am honored to step into this role at a defining moment for Rechat and for the real estate industry,” Chamberlain said.“Our members have shown what happens when an enterprise brokerage or high-performance team runs on one platform, one app, one tab. Rechat is the iPhone of real estate, and building deeper relationships with the industry is my top priority.”He led the campaigns and launches that defined the company, including Rechat Websites, Hey Lucy voice AI campaign, the Rechat App Platform and App Store, House of Rechat online community, and the Rechat MCP Server, which brought the award-winning app into Claude and ChatGPT.He was named a 2026 Inman Marketing All-Star and RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, and sits on Inman's advisory board.Since 2025, Rechat and its leadership have earned more than 25 awards and recognitions, including the 2025 Inman Innovator Company of the Year, Inman's AI Award for Best AI-Powered Platform, the 2026 HousingWire Tech100, a finalist spot for Inman's Most Innovative Marketing Solution for Rechat Studio, and a Webby Award nomination in Marketing, Analytics and Campaign Management, placing among the top of more than 13,000 entries. Rechat has doubled revenue year over year and now serves more than 200 brokerages, including SERHANT., The Agency and HomeServices of America.Chamberlain is one of the few executives in real estate who has worked on every side of the business. He spent six years at Realtor, where he was Director of Social Marketing, was VP of Marketing at a luxury brokerage in Beverly Hills and holds a real estate license. Through Lion & Orb, the growth marketing and public relations firm he founded, he counted Zillow among his clients and has built campaigns for the country's leading luxury brokerages, LeadingRE and Luxury Portfolio International, and for many of the top proptech companies.To partner with Rechat today, you can connect with Audie at or schedule a demo atAbout RechatRechat is the Operating System for Real Estate: one connected platform where relationships, marketing and transactions work together, and AI works across all of it. Built to solve a persistent industry problem, agents toggling between 18 disconnected apps, Rechat includes Studio, People, Deals and Lucy, the head of operations built into the app. Brokerages that run on Rechat see 75 percent or higher agent adoption, replacing fragmented vendor stacks with a single operating system and super app for agents. Learn more at rechat.

Kennedey Martinek

Lion & Orb

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Rechat Appoints Audie Chamberlain as Chief Industry Officer News Provided By Lion & Orb October 16, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Technology



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