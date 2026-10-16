Tumble 22 Hot Chicken Announces Two New Austin Locations

The menu features fan favorites including the O.G. sandwich, jumbo tenders, classic bone-in chicken, heavenly eggs, and house-made Southern sides including collard greens and mac 'n cheese.

Tumble 22 opens its new Arboretum location November 7, with a South Lamar restaurant planned for 2027 and a free-sandwich giveaway for the first 75 guests.

- Avid Noble, President of Tumble 22AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tumble 22 is turning up the heat in Austin with two new locations headed to the Northwest Austin/Arboretum area and South Lamar Boulevard.The funky Texas hot chicken joint will celebrate the grand opening of its new Arboretum restaurant on November 7, with its South Lamar location expected to open next year. The expansion marks another milestone for Tumble 22, which has grown from a single Austin food truck in 2016 to nearly a dozen restaurants across Texas.To celebrate the Arboretum Grand Opening, the first 75 guests through the doors on November 7 will receive a free O.G. sandwich once a month for an entire year. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for their chance to score a year's worth of Tumble 22's signature hot chicken sandwich.Guests can expect everything Tumble 22 is known for: mouth-watering hot chicken, cheap stiff drinks, homemade pies, cold beer and plenty of Texas-style hospitality.As Tumble 22 continues to grow, so does its commitment to the communities it serves. From hosting school fundraisers to sourcing ingredients from Texas farmers, giving back remains an important part of the Tumble 22 mission.In celebration of the Arboretum opening, all net proceeds from Friends & Family events on October 30th & 31st will be donated back to two amazing local organizations: Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus, which provides accessible breast cancer screenings throughout Central Texas, and Heroes Resource Center, a Cedar Park-based nonprofit providing resources, support and services to veterans, service members and their families.“We're thrilled to bring Tumble 22 to Northwest Austin and the Arboretum area,” said Avid Noble, President of Tumble 22.“This is a dynamic community that we've had our eye on for some time, and we're excited for the opportunity to become part of it. At Tumble 22, we're passionate about creating a place where people feel welcome and bringing Texas hospitality and the Best Damn Chicken in Town to every table.”The menu features fan favorites including the O.G. sandwich, jumbo tenders, classic bone-in chicken, heavenly eggs, and house-made Southern sides including collard greens and mac 'n cheese. Guests can also enjoy fresh salads, whole or by-the-slice pies, house-made sauces and plant-based options.Tumble 22 is also known for its monthly O.G. sandwich specials, from seasonal favorites like the Thanksgiving Stuffed Dipper to its Dream O.G.s, inspired by ideas submitted by Tumble 22 guests.Photos for media use:Photos for use from Tumble 22.New Locations:Tumble 22 – Arboretum9761 Great Hills Trail, Suite BAustin, TX 78759Located in Northwest Austin near The Arboretum and across from Trader Joe's.Grand Opening: November 7Tumble 22 – South Lamar2929 S. Lamar Blvd.Austin, TX 78704Opening: 2027About Tumble 22:Tumble 22 is a funky Texas hot chicken joint serving up cold beer, hot chicken and cheap stiff drinks with plenty of Texas hospitality. What began as a single Austin food truck in 2016 has grown into nearly a dozen restaurants, while staying true to its roots as a neighborhood spot focused on great food, good times and giving back to the communities it serves.Tumble 22 is committed to high-quality ingredients and an MSG-free kitchen, using all-natural, Texas-raised chicken that is hand-breaded and tumbled precisely 22 times for the perfect crunch.The Arboretum and South Lamar restaurants will join Tumble 22's established Austin-area locations in Pflugerville, Cedar Park, Round Rock, Burnet Road and Lake Austin, along with locations in San Marcos and Houston.Have Fun. Do Good. Be Legendary.Learn more at

Danielle Boderen

Tumble 22

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Tumble 22 Hot Chicken Announces Two New Austin Locations News Provided By Tumble 22 October 16, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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