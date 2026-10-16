Chiro One Invites Patients And Communities To Celebrate Halloween Patient Appreciation Day On October 29, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) All Chiro One clinics will join the Halloween celebration, bringing patients, families, and care teams together for a festive day of appreciation and community.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chiro One Wellness Centers is inviting patients, their families, and local community members to celebrate Halloween Patient Appreciation Day on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Participating Chiro One locations will host festive celebrations, creating an opportunity to connect with patients, celebrate as a community, and welcome new faces into their local clinics.

Halloween Patient Appreciation Day will bring the Halloween spirit to participating Chiro One clinics with activities designed to give patients and families a chance to have fun with their local care teams. Guests can enjoy costumes, Halloween treats, music, giveaways, and other festive activities throughout the day. Patients are encouraged to invite friends, family members, coworkers, and neighbors to stop by, meet their local Chiro One team, and join the celebration.

Halloween Patient Appreciation Day is part of Chiro One's ongoing commitment to creating a welcoming, community-focused healthcare experience.

“Patient Appreciation Day gives us a chance to celebrate the people who make our clinics not just healthcare resources, but their own special communities,” said Brandy Walker, Project Manager for TVG-Medulla, the parent company of Chiro One Wellness Centers.“We love seeing patients bring their friends and families into the clinic, connecting with our teams outside of their regular care, and having a little fun together. Halloween makes this celebration even more fun.”

Individuals interested in learning more about chiropractic care can also schedule a new patient evaluation. The evaluation includes a one-on-one meeting with a doctor and a comprehensive assessment that considers symptoms, lifestyle, movement patterns, wellness goals, and other factors that may be affecting how a patient feels and functions.

Chiropractic care may be appropriate for people experiencing concerns such as back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint discomfort, posture-related concerns, and mobility limitations. A personalized evaluation helps the Chiro One care team better understand each patient's needs and recommend an appropriate plan of care.

With more than 100 clinics across the Midwest and Pacific Northwest, Chiro One is committed to making high-quality, evidence-informed chiropractic care convenient and accessible. Patient Appreciation events bring patients, families, and clinic teams together throughout the year to celebrate health, connection, and the communities Chiro One serves.

To find a participating clinic, learn more, or schedule an appointment, visit the Chiro One Locations page at ChiroOne/locations or contact your local Chiro One clinic to confirm event participation.

Helina Santana

Chiro One Wellness Centers

+1 800-613-0922

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Chiro One Invites Patients and Communities to Celebrate Halloween Patient Appreciation Day on October 29, 2026 News Provided By TVG Medulla LLC October 16, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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