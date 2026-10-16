INKA Group Expands Fleet And Technology Capabilities To Support Nationwide Freight Operations

Inka Group Inc.

The WBE-certified Illinois carrier is expanding its modern fleet while investing in technology to improve visibility, efficiency and day-to-day fleet operations

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INKA Group, Inc., a WBE-certified motor carrier based in Naperville, Illinois, is highlighting its continued fleet growth, nationwide trucking operations and investment in technology-driven transportation solutions heading into 2026. The company operates as an active interstate carrier serving customers across numerous states, with a modern fleet and growing operational capabilities designed to support reliable, efficient freight movement.

With a fleet of more than 55 power units and leased trailers, INKA Group supports a wide range of freight needs, including refrigerated goods, fresh produce, meat, general freight, flatbed freight and paper products. As customer expectations, freight visibility and operational efficiency continue to shape the trucking industry, the company has invested in late-model trucks, stronger internal processes and practical tools that help its team move freight more efficiently.

INKA Group has also expanded its use of transportation technology to support dispatch, load visibility and day-to-day fleet management. The carrier uses technology from Spotter AI as part of its operational infrastructure, helping its team centralize workflows, improve visibility across loads and reduce time spent on manual processes.

“As we grow, we want to make sure our operations grow smarter with us. Adding trucks is one part of that, but having the right technology and processes behind those trucks is just as important. Our focus is giving our team better visibility, supporting our drivers and continuing to provide dependable service for our customers.” - INKA Group, Inc.

To learn more about INKA Group, Inc. visit their website at

About Inka Group, Inc.

INKA Group, Inc. is a WBE-certified motor carrier based in Naperville, Illinois, with more than 16 years in business. Over that time, the company has grown to a fleet of more than 55 units and now serves customers nationwide across refrigerated, fresh produce, meat, general freight, flatbed and paper product transportation. As INKA Group continues to expand, the company is modernizing the technology behind its operations while its WBE certification adds another meaningful differentiator in the transportation industry.



Robert Bradley

Bradley PR and Marketing

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INKA Group Expands Fleet and Technology Capabilities to Support Nationwide Freight Operations News Provided By Bradley PR and Marketing October 16, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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