Stonum Automotive Expands Comprehensive Auto Services In Longmont, CO

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VALENCIA, VALENCIA, SPAIN, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stonum Automotive, a trusted provider of professional auto repair and maintenance, continues to build community trust as a reliable auto repair shop in Longmont, CO. We aim to make residents feel confident in our commitment to vehicle care and local support.Located at 1812 Sunset Place, Stonum Automotive serves both residents and the surrounding Boulder County communities, offering flexible scheduling and easy appointment booking to accommodate busy lifestyles. By combining technical expertise with a customer-first approach, Stonum Automotive provides a comprehensive range of auto maintenance services and auto repair services, from routine preventive care to complex diagnostics and mechanical repairs.Comprehensive Auto Maintenance and RepairStonum Automotive delivers a wide array of auto maintenance services and auto repair services that cover every aspect of vehicle health. The company ensures that each vehicle receives customized care designed to maintain reliability, efficiency, and safety. These include:Routine MaintenanceRoutine maintenance services are the foundation of long-term vehicle performance. These include:- Oil changes and engine air filter replacement- Tire rotations, balancing, and alignment checks- Brake inspections, pad replacements, and rotor servicing- Fluid top-offs and inspections for coolant, transmission, and brake fluidsBy adhering to manufacturer-recommended maintenance schedules, Stonum Automotive helps prevent vehicle breakdowns, reduces repair costs, and maximizes fuel efficiency. Routine care also supports proper engine performance, ensures optimal air-fuel mixture, and helps maintain the integrity of critical systems.Engine and Transmission ServicesStonum Automotive specializes in comprehensive engine and transmission solutions. Technicians perform:- Engine diagnostics, timing belt inspections, and component repairs- Transmission fluid replacement and auto transmission filter replacement- Engine performance tuning and multi-point engine inspections- Engine air filter service to prevent debris from entering combustion chambersProper maintenance of these systems ensures smooth acceleration, reliable shifting, and extended vehicle lifespan. Certified technicians use manufacturer-approved parts and follow precise installation methods to guarantee vehicle safety and optimal performance.Brake and Suspension ServicesVehicle safety depends on effective braking and stable suspension. Stonum Automotive offers:- Brake pad and rotor replacement- Shock and strut inspection and replacement- Wheel alignment and suspension system tuningThese services help prevent premature wear, maintain handling stability, and ensure a safe driving experience. The team inspects each vehicle for potential issues during routine service to catch problems before they become costly repairs.Heating, Cooling, and Electrical ServicesAir conditioning, heating, battery inspections, alternator checks, and electrical diagnostics are conducted with precision. Stonum Automotive's advanced diagnostic tools allow technicians to identify and resolve system inefficiencies, keeping drivers comfortable while preventing system failures.Specialized Longmont Auto ServicesTo better serve the community, Stonum Automotive separates its offerings into focused categories:Auto Repair ServicesTechnicians perform complex mechanical repairs, advanced diagnostics, and precise system adjustments to maintain performance and reliability.Maintenance ServicesRegular care, such as filter inspections, fluid changes, and preventive checks, reduces long-term repair costs and improves overall vehicle efficiency.Availability and Next StepsDrivers in Longmont and surrounding communities seeking professional auto repair or maintenance can learn more about Stonum Automotive's offerings by visiting the company's website.To schedule an appointment, request a service estimate, or explore their full range of auto repair services, visit the Contact Us page.About Stonum AutomotiveStonum Automotive is a full-service auto repair shop located in Longmont, CO. The company provides professional auto services and auto maintenance services for all makes and models. With over two decades of experience, Stonum Automotive delivers reliable, high-quality service and technical expertise that drivers in Longmont and nearby areas can depend on.The company emphasizes a customer-first approach, transparent pricing, and professional recommendations without unnecessary upsells. Drivers benefit from peace of mind, knowing their vehicles are maintained safely and efficiently.

Stonum Automotive

Stonum Automotive

+1 303-485-9303

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Stonum Automotive Expands Comprehensive Auto Services in Longmont, CO News Provided By SEO October 16, 2026, 17:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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