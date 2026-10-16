Baier Transport Launches AI-Driven Booking Platform Ahead Of Snowbird Season

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New instant-quote engine, staff dashboard and round-the-clock AI voice support arrive as New England snowbird shipping demand accelerates

- Jay Baier, owner, Baier Transport LLCSEABROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Baier Transport LLC, a privately owned auto transport carrier based in Seabrook, New Hampshire, has launched a rebuilt booking and dispatch platform at baiertransport, developed with AI Venture Holdings LLC (AIVH). The new site gives customers an instant online quote, a live dashboard for staff to manage every order, and an AI phone agent that answers booking calls day and night. The launch is timed to the company's busiest stretch of the year, when New England snowbirds book their snowbird auto transport to Florida for the winter season.The platform replaces a legacy website and manual, phone-only quoting process with a system built for growth. Customers now get a bindable price in seconds through an online auto transport quote wizard, then book, pay and track their vehicle from pickup to delivery without picking up the phone. Behind the scenes, a new admin dashboard gives Baier's staff one place to manage quotes, orders and dispatch, with bookings flowing directly into the company's Super Dispatch transportation management system instead of manual re-entry. An AI voice agent now answers inbound calls around the clock, so a shipment inquiry at midnight or on a Sunday gets an immediate response instead of a missed call."We are very fortunate to experience a lot of growth in recent years and our customers expected more, our team needed better tools, and the business had outgrown the infrastructure we were running on," said Jay Baier, owner of Baier Transport LLC. "This platform changes things in a big way. A customer can get a real price and book their vehicle in minutes, any time of day, from anywhere. And on our end, my team finally has the technology to run this operation at the scale we are actually at today, not the scale we were at when we first went into business. This is the next chapter for Baier, and we built it with our customers and our people in mind."Since going into business in 2019, Baier has grown from a two-truck operation moving roughly 1,500 vehicles a year into a fleet of nearly 20 company-owned trucks, along with a carrier network, transporting tens of thousands of vehicles annually for dealers, auctions, upfitters, remarketing firms, government agencies, fleets and individual customers nationwide.The new platform is built to support that continued growth, including the company's seasonal snowbird corridor between New England and Florida."Jay has built a real logistics business - his own trucks, his own drivers, a reputation dealers and repeat customers trust," said Michael J. Morgan, CEO and founder of AI Venture Holdings LLC. "Our job was to give that business an AI layer that matches how it actually runs: instant pricing, a dashboard his team can work from, and a phone agent that never lets a call go to voicemail. This is what AI infrastructure should look like for an operating company - not a chatbot bolted on, but the system the business runs on every day."The rebuild is the first phase of a broader partnership between the two companies to apply AI across Baier's operations, including load-to-carrier matching, automated order intake, and expanded self-service tools for retail customers and Baier's dealer and fleet accounts. More information is available at baiertransport.About Baier Transport LLCBaier Transport LLC is a privately owned and operated auto transport and logistics company based in Seabrook, New Hampshire, moving vehicles nationwide for individual customers, auto dealers, auctions and fleet accounts. In business since 2019, Baier Transport operates its own fleet of trucks and drivers. For more information, visit baiertransport.About AI Venture HoldingsAI Venture Holdings LLC (AIVH) is a Midvale, Utah, venture studio that builds and operates AI products and deploys software, AI voice agents and automation systems for operating companies. More information is available at aiventureholdings.

Michael Morgan

AI Venture Holdings LLC

+1 8016746229

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Baier Transport Launches AI-Driven Booking Platform Ahead of Snowbird Season News Provided By AI Venture Holdings LLC October 16, 2026, 17:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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