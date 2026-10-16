Connected Arunachal Pradesh To Strengthen National Security, Improve People's Lives: Governor

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Oct 16 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) said on Friday that better connectivity across the state would strengthen national security while improving the quality of life of its people.

The Governor has chaired a coordination meeting involving the Army, Indian Air Force, State Information Technology Department and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar.

He also underlined the importance of recognising the complementary roles of the defence forces, BSNL and the state government in addressing the unique geographical and infrastructural challenges of the state.

The Governor emphasised on bringing institutions together in a spirit of partnership to advance the national vision of Digital India, ensuring that the people of even the most remote border villages become active participants in the country's digital transformation.

He stressed on the need for a collective and coordinated approach.

Lieutenant General Parnaik (Retd) called upon all stakeholders to work in a collaborative manner in the Vibrant Villages Programme concept, aligning their resources, infrastructure and expertise towards a shared objective.

He said that reliable telecommunication is no longer a luxury but an essential service that connects people with education, healthcare, government services, livelihood opportunities and the wider digital economy.

The Governor encouraged all stakeholders to maintain regular communication, openly share their operational requirements and identify areas where infrastructure, technical capabilities and logistical support could be pooled for mutual benefit.

He emphasised that better coordination would help avoid duplication of efforts, optimise available resources and accelerate the expansion of connectivity.

The Governor, recalling the assurance given by the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force's unwavering commitment to supporting the people and the Arunachal Pradesh government, advised the Air Force to assist BSNL in transporting equipment required for setting up telecommunication towers in inaccessible locations.

He called for a practical, solution-oriented approach, with clear areas of responsibility and continued follow-up, to translate the discussions into tangible outcomes.

The Friday's meeting, initiated by Governor Parnaik, aimed to bring key stakeholders together to strengthen telecommunication connectivity across Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in remote and border areas.

Senior representatives of Eastern Air Command, Headquarters 3 Corps and Headquarters 4 Corps of the Army, BSNL, and the state government officials participated in the meeting.