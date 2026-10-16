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Guwahati: Unique Floating 'Naglok' Theme Durga Puja Pandal Wows All

Guwahati: Unique Floating 'Naglok' Theme Durga Puja Pandal Wows All


Date: 2026-10-16 01:15:28

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A unique floating Durga Puja pandal by Bishnupur High School Puja in Guwahati, which features a 'Naglok' theme, has attracted people and devotees on the occassion of Maha Shashti on Friday. This year, Bishnupur High School Puja has completed 75 years this year and to celebrate the occassion, they have built a unique Durga Puja Pandal on the lake.

Eco-Friendly Pandal with Unique Features

According to the Durga Puja organising committee, they have arranged several boats for people to visit inside the pandal. One of the highlights is that pandal is eco-friendly and has a budget of Rs 25 lakh. The entrance of the Durga Pandal features a Shivling which is kept under a waterfall. As the visitors enter the Durga pandal, they feast their eyes on a beautiful sculpture of Naag Devtas. While talking to ANI, Manoj Acharya, the Organiser of Bishnupur High School Puja Celebration Committee, said, "This pandal is eco-friendly and we are using bamboo and other eco-friendly materials to construct the pandal. A local artist Pappu, son of Padma Shri awardee artist Nuruddin Ahmed, has constructed this pandal. This year our total budget is Rs 25 lakh. We expect that more than 4 lakh people, devotees, will visit our puja pandal this year."

About Durga Puja

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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