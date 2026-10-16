Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary Extends Durga Puja, Dussehra Greetings

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Friday extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state and the nation on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja and Dussehra, calling it a festival that instils spiritual strength.

He stated that the festivals of Durga Puja and Dussehra are occasions of joy and celebration. Dussehra is celebrated as the 'festival of victory' (Vijay Parv), symbolising the triumph of truth over falsehood. It is a festival that instils self-restraint and spiritual strength in our lives.

The Chief Minister has urged the people of the state to celebrate Durga Puja and Dussehra together with mutual harmony, a spirit of brotherhood, and in a peaceful, joyful manner.

CM Transfers Agricultural Subsidy to Flood-Affected Farmers

Meanwhile, Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday transferred Rs 112.52 crore in agricultural input subsidy to the bank accounts of 2,48,704 farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rainfall and floods in the state in August.

The amount was transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Agriculture Input Subsidy Scheme at a programme organised by the Agriculture Department at the 'Samvad' hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Patna.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said providing assistance to farmers during a crisis remained a priority for the state government.

He said the government was committed to providing timely financial relief to farmers affected by natural disasters so that they could resume agricultural activities.

According to information presented at the programme, 4,57,616 farmers had applied for the subsidy, of whom 2,48,704 eligible affected farmers received the assistance in the first phase.

Choudhary directed officials to launch a special campaign from October 22, after Dussehra, to ensure that farmers whose crops were damaged by floods but who had not yet received assistance were covered.

“Ensure that farmers whose crops were damaged by floods also receive the subsidy through a special campaign from October 22. No farmer affected by a disaster should be left deprived of assistance,” the Chief Minister said.

Under the Agriculture Input Subsidy Scheme, farmers are provided assistance at the rate of Rs 8,500 per hectare for unirrigated crop areas, Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated areas and Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops, according to the state government. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)