U'khand Cong Seeks Minister Rekha Arya's Resignation Over Allegations

Congress Demands Clarification and Resignation

Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal on Friday demanded a response from CM Pushkar Dhami over state Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya's husband's allegations of the minister amassing assets worth ₹210 crore through irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme, declaring that the party demanded that CM Dhami should provide a clarification on the matter.

In a self-recorded video statement, Godiyal reiterated his sympathies towards Rekha Arya. However, Godiyal emphasised that Arya was not a helpless victim because she is a minister in the state government, adding that the allegations levelled by her husband are very serious. "While one might sympathise with her as a "daughter of Uttarakhand," she is certainly not "helpless." She is not a "helpless victim" because she is a minister in the state government; to label a minister as "helpless" would be an insult to the state itself. Given the gravity of the allegations levelled against her, I demand that she, as well as the Chief Minister, provide a clarification on the matter," said Godiyal.

The Uttarakhand Congress President further demanded the resignation of Rekha Aarya and an impartial investigation into the matter. "Please accept the resignations of those ministers and order an impartial probe. I hope that the Honorable Chief Minister will certainly give his reaction to this matter," added Godiyal.

Minister Rekha Arya Files FIR Against Husband

Godiyal's remarks came after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya has lodged an FIR against her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu alias Pappu Girdhari, at the Cantt Police Station in Dehradun under Sections 120B, 323, 420, 467, 468, 471, 495, 498A, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and Sections 3(1)(d), 3(1)(dh) and 3(2)(va) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Allegations of Death Threats

In her complaint to the police, Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya has levelled serious allegations against her husband. She stated that she recently received an audio recording in which Girdhari Lal Sahu was allegedly heard speaking to a woman and conspiring to kill her. She further stated that she continues to face a threat to her life and the lives of her minor children, adding that he could carry out a serious incident at any time.

Allegations of Domestic Abuse and Infidelity

She further alleged that her husband's behaviour towards her had changed over the past few months, during which she came to know about his alleged illicit relationships with other women. When she objected to these relationships, her husband initially admitted his mistakes and apologised to her both verbally and in writing. However, she alleged that he continued the same activities despite the apologies. Arya alleged that when she opposed these relationships, Girdhari Lal Sahu began physically assaulting her, abusing her and threatening to kill her.

Allegations of Caste-Based Insults

She also alleged that on several occasions, he used caste-based derogatory remarks to insult her in the presence of staff at her official residence.

Forgery and Fraud Allegations

The minister further alleged that she came to know that Girdhari Lal Sahu had used forged signatures and fake documents to show her as having been removed from the position of director in the concerned companies. She claimed that she had neither signed or executed any such documents nor submitted any resignation. (ANI)

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