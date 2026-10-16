Bihar CM Reviews Industrial Growth, Pushes For Faster Project Execution

Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary held a review meeting of the Industries Department today at the 'Sankalp' hall, located at Lok Sewa Awas in Patna. The meeting focused on accelerating industrial development in the state, realising investment potential, and expediting the implementation of industrial projects.

During the meeting, the Secretary of the Industries Department, Kundan Kumar, delivered a presentation providing detailed information on the industrial policy, the department's various action plans, the status of land acquisition for industrial purposes across different districts, and investment-related matters.

CM Directs Officials for Speedy Implementation

The Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the land acquisition process to ensure the availability of land necessary for industrial projects. He emphasised that ensuring the availability of essential infrastructure for industrial development and providing a conducive environment for investors remains a government priority.

Processes concerning the establishment and expansion of industries should be completed within set timelines to foster investment, generate new job opportunities, and strengthen Bihar's economy. The Chief Minister directed all District Magistrates to accelerate the land acquisition process for industrial purposes. There should be no delay in the payment of compensation to those who have provided land.

To accelerate industrial development in the state, departmental processes must be expedited, effective coordination ensured, and schemes implemented within the stipulated timeframes.

The meeting was attended by Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Industries Minister Shreyasi Singh, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Development Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department and Finance Department Vinay Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Lokesh Kumar Singh, Industries Department Secretary Kundan Kumar, Rural Works Department Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh, Revenue and Land Reforms Department Secretary Jai Singh, BIADA Managing Director Naveen Kumar and Industries Department Director Mukul Kumar Gupta. (ANI)

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