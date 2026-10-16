Kollam: Man Runs For His Life From Wild Elephant After Abandoning Bike! Read On

Kollam: A bike rider got injured after he left his bike behind and ran for his life to escape a wild elephant. The man is 64-year-old Sasindran. He lives at Vellamthetti Bineesh Bhavan in Pathanapuram. This scary incident happened yesterday evening around 6 PM. The location was Chembanaruvi Chembola Poovannil on the Achankovil road.

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Sasindran was riding his bike from Achankovil towards Pathanapuram. The road there is very narrow and has sharp curves. Because of this, he saw the elephant only when it came very close to him. He immediately dropped his bike and started running. But the angry elephant chased him while trumpeting loudly. Sasindran felt the elephant's trunk almost touch his leg. In that panic, he lost his balance and fell into a deep ditch by the roadside. The heavy fall injured both his legs.

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He was terrified of the elephant. So, he dragged his injured legs and hid inside the thick forest bushes. He stayed completely quiet there for hours to save his life. Later, some people travelling in a jeep saw him. They stopped their vehicle and rescued him. They dropped him at Chembanaruvi Kuttumukku. From there, forest department officials took him in their jeep. They admitted him to a private hospital in Pathanapuram for medical treatment.