UAE Presidential Guard Commander Visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Major General Ali Al-Kaabi, commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Presidential Guard, has visited Azerbaijan with a delegation to participate in the joint tactical flight exercise“Falcons' Meeting 2026,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

The delegation first visited the Air Combat Command of the Azerbaijani Air Force, where they were briefed on the exercise, its objectives and cooperation among military personnel.

After familiarizing themselves with the exercise, the guests met with military personnel and inspected the aircraft and military equipment being used in the drills.

The delegation then visited the Special Forces Command, where they received a detailed briefing on its activities and had their questions answered.

The sides discussed prospects for potential cooperation between the special forces of the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the visit, the head of the delegation wrote a message in the Book of Honor, expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to the delegation and emphasized the importance of such visits for exchanging experience.