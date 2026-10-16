DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New crypto Pepeto has confirmed its presale now sits above $11.23 million, and the number itself is only half the story. The other half is how it got there: every stage has closed sooner than the one before, buyers who already entered keep coming back for more, and all of it happened during months when most of the market was too afraid to move. Crypto's largest fortunes have nearly all begun in a presale, so whichever one sells quickest in a given year tends to be the market quietly pointing somewhere. In 2026 it is pointing at Pepeto, and the reasons deserve a closer look.

The Ethereum price prediction is what gives that signal its size. Arthur Hayes has just put $10,000 on the table for this year, and since Pepeto lives on Ethereum, both stories are heading for the same moment.

New Crypto Pepeto Passes $11.23M as the Ethereum Price Prediction Reaches for $10,000

Is a $10,000 Ethereum price prediction realistic? Our answer is yes, and that is the first reason Pepeto's $11.23 million matters, because gains on the base layer flow straight into every new crypto built on top of it. The target comes from Arthur Hayes at KBW 2026 per Parameter, and from about $2,336 today per CoinGecko, resting after a 70% third quarter, it means just over 4x. The logic fits in one line: more buyers chasing fewer coins. Spot ETFs have taken in close to $14 billion of ETH since launch, $892 million in September alone, while one ETH in three sits locked in staking, unsellable. Demand rising against supply shrinking leaves price one direction, and today's dip is where the next rally gets measured from. The road to $10,000 is open.

But a 4x is only half the Ethereum story, and the other half explains Pepeto. Is 4x the return crypto is famous for? Not close, and Ethereum itself proved it. Its real fortune came from the 2014 presale, coins at $0.30 and the first buyers walking away with thousands of x. For ETH that door closed long ago, so the question becomes where it stands open today.

Ethereum Based New Crypto Pepeto Brings Early Dogecoin Energy to the Ethereum Network

The 2026 answer is the new crypto on Ethereum still at presale prices, and the figures say that project is Pepeto: $11.23 million collected, rounds closing quicker each stage, zero paid campaigns anywhere. Capital tracked this project down unprompted, just as it once found Ethereum when the network was a whitepaper priced in cents.

And Pepeto holds one card Ethereum never held at its presale: meme coin status, and nothing in crypto compounds wealth faster. Meme coins skip adoption cycles and partnership deals entirely. Attention is their fuel, and attention spreads as fast as the internet allows. The latest proof is dogwifhat, a token whose whole idea is a dog in a hat, listed under one cent in late 2023 and above $4 within six months, worth more than $4 billion per CoinGecko, carried by nothing but a community that kept posting. Four months, thousands of x, zero product.

Now add what dogwifhat never had and Pepeto does. Behind the meme sits a full trading ecosystem, PepetoSwap for trading, a bridge between chains, and an AI tool that scans contracts, every tool laid out at Pepeto Official Website - Click To Visi, the same model that turned BNB into the native coin of the world's largest exchange. Viral growth, finished products, and heavy capital rarely land in one new crypto together, and when they did, that presale defined its cycle.

Conclusion

So the title reads as one story: new crypto Pepeto has passed $11.23 million, the Ethereum price prediction reaches for $10,000 with $20,000 mapped beyond it, a climbing ETH price lifts every project on the network, and Pepeto is the one still at the early stage that produced ETH's first millionaires, expanding like the great meme coins while owning a trading ecosystem those coins never had on day one.

Anyone who sat out Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, the ETH presale, or dogwifhat made the same promise: next time, move early. Pepeto is that next time.

Full details on Pepeto (PEPETO), and how much of this stage is left, are on the Official Pepeto Website.

FAQs

Which new crypto deserves attention from investors in 2026?

New crypto Pepeto deserves the most attention in 2026 because it has raised $10.85 million while still unlisted, with each round selling out inside days. The 2014 Ethereum presale and 2020 Dogecoin paid their largest gains to buyers positioned at this exact point.

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

The Ethereum price prediction for 2026 is $10,000 by year end according to Arthur Hayes per Parameter, with cycle analysts mapping $20,000 by 2028 per Bitget. Even an 8x is small beside the 2014 presale's returns, which is why smart money hunts a new crypto like Pepeto before listing.

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