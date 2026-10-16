American Center For Law And Justice Calls For International Action After Pakistan's Supreme Court Upholds Christian's Death Sentence For Blasphemy In Historic Ruling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One Christian brother acquitted after more than a decade in prison while the other faces execution; ACLJ continues legal fight as more than 300,000 sign petition

Washington, D.C., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) is calling for international action after Pakistan's Supreme Court upheld the blasphemy conviction and death sentence of Christian Qaisar Ayub in what the organization describes as a historic and deeply troubling first. The ruling, which simultaneously acquitted his brother, Amoon Ayub, raises serious concerns about the future of religious freedom and the treatment of Christians and other religious minorities in Pakistan, which is already eighth on the World Watch List for religious persecution.

On Oct. 7, Pakistan's Supreme Court upheld Qaisar's death sentence while overturning the conviction of his younger brother, Amoon, after both men spent more than a decade imprisoned on allegations involving blasphemous material posted online. The ACLJ through its Pakistani affiliate, the Organization for Legal Aid (OLA), represented the brothers in their Pakistani Supreme Court appeal and continues to advocate for their safety and freedom.

"This is a deeply troubling moment for religious freedom in Pakistan and a ruling that should concern the entire international community," said Jordan Sekulow, executive director of the ACLJ. "While we celebrate Amoon's acquittal after more than a decade behind bars, his brother Qaisar remains sentenced to death in what we believe is an unprecedented decision by Pakistan's highest court. We will continue fighting for Qaisar's life and justice for those facing persecution under Pakistan's blasphemy laws."

The brothers were accused of creating an online blog containing material deemed insulting to the Prophet Muhammad. Qaisar was arrested in 2014, followed by Amoon in 2015. Both were sentenced to death in 2018, and their convictions were upheld by the Lahore High Court in 2022.

The OLA has represented Amoon since 2015 and subsequently assumed representation of Qaisar. Since 2025, their attorneys have appeared before Pakistan's Supreme Court to argue the brothers' appeal. After 13 scheduled hearings were postponed, the court finally heard arguments on July 6 before delivering its ruling Oct. 7.

While the ruling marks a significant legal victory for Amoon, the ACLJ warns that his acquittal does not eliminate the threats to his safety. The organization is working with its legal team in Pakistan to help ensure his safe release and relocation to a secure location.

Meanwhile, Qaisar remains on death row, and the ACLJ has announced plans for the OLA to file a revision petition asking Pakistan's Supreme Court to reconsider its decision.

The case has generated widespread international concern, with more than 300,000 people signing an ACLJ petition calling for the brothers to be saved from execution. The organization continues to urge international leaders, human rights advocates and faith communities to speak out against the death sentence and the broader consequences of Pakistan's blasphemy laws.

The ACLJ is also pursuing international advocacy efforts to bring attention to the case and the ongoing threats facing religious minorities in Pakistan.

As Qaisar's legal battle continues, the ACLJ is urging the United States and international community to press for justice and greater protections for religious minorities in Pakistan. As a longtime U.S. diplomatic partner, Pakistan's treatment of Christians and other religious minorities raises broader questions about religious freedom, human rights and the role of American leadership in defending these fundamental liberties abroad.

For more information about the case and the ACLJ's ongoing efforts, visit ACLJ.or or sign the petitio.

About the American Center for Law and Justice

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) is a legal advocacy organization dedicated to defending constitutional freedoms, religious liberty and human rights in the United States and around the world. Through litigation, international advocacy and public engagement, the ACLJ works to protect fundamental freedoms and defend individuals facing religious persecution.

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