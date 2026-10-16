EU AI Act Deadlines Moved: Credential Press Reissues 16 Exam And AI Act Books

AI Governance Study Guides

New editions follow the Digital Omnibus dates, the AIGP Body of Knowledge 2.1 and PECB's multiple-choice ISO exams, for candidates and compliance teams.

- Sotiris Spyrou, Founder, Credential PressLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Exam prep publisher Credential Press has reissued 16 of its certification guides, practice books and EU AI Act titles, each rebuilt against the current version of the exam or the law it covers. The biggest change is in its AI governance titles: the EU AI Act's deadlines for high-risk AI systems have moved, and a book written before the change gives its reader the wrong dates.Regulation (EU) 2026/1744, the Digital Omnibus on AI, entered into force on 27 July 2026. It moved the EU AI Act's high-risk rules to 2 December 2027 for Annex III systems and 2 August 2028 for Annex I systems. The Regulation itself began applying generally on 2 August 2026.The dates matter outside the EU too. The Act's scope does not follow corporate geography: a provider outside the EU can be fully in scope when it places an AI system on the EU market, and so can a provider or deployer outside the EU whose system's output is used in the Union."We would rather reissue our books than leave one candidate studying for an exam that no longer exists," said Sotiris Spyrou, founder of Credential Press. "Every edition prints the version it follows on its copyright page. If the version on the board's own site is different, the book is out of date, and a reader can check that in a minute."What the new editions follow:- AIGP Exam Guide and AIGP Practice Questions, for candidates sitting the IAPP's AI governance exam: Body of Knowledge and Exam Blueprint version 2.1, effective 2 February 2026, with the EU AI Act dates as the Omnibus set them.- AI Governance Framework and AI Governance Worked Scenarios, for compliance, legal and risk teams preparing for the new deadlines: Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 as amended by the Omnibus. The handbook works through the Regulation in the order it creates obligations; the companion decides 24 situations against the Articles.- ISO 42001 Lead Implementer Exam Guide and Practice Questions: PECB's Candidate Handbook version 1.5. The exam is 80 multiple-choice questions with three options each, and 48 of the 80 measure evaluation rather than recall.- ISO 27001 Lead Implementer Exam Guide, Lead Implementer Practice Exams and Lead Auditor Exam Guide: PECB's English exam, now multiple choice instead of essays. The practice book holds three full papers of 80 questions, 240 in all.Seven more titles were reissued alongside them, for the CISSP, CISM, CCSP, FRM Part I and ISO 45001 Lead Auditor exams.On PECB's multiple-choice ISO exams, ISO 42001 and ISO 27001 included, the pass mark really is a percentage: 70% passes, which is 56 of 80 questions. ISC2, ISACA and the IAPP report scaled scores instead, and GARP publishes no pass mark at all. The board-by-board table of published pass marks, with the source and review date for every figure, is at credentialpress/pass-marks.Credential Press has 42 titles on sale, covering credentials from five boards: the IAPP, ISACA, ISC2, PECB and GARP. Each exam guide is paired with a practice book that tests the blueprint in the exam's own format. The books are sold on Amazon and listed at credentialpress/books.About Credential PressCredential Press publishes exam guides and practice books for professional certifications in privacy, information security, audit, risk, AI governance and quality management. Every title is written from the exam board's own published documents, scoped to the published blueprint, and dated to the edition it covers. Credential Press is an imprint of Verity AI Ltd (verityai) and is independent of the IAPP, ISACA, ISC2, PECB, GARP, ISO and the European Commission.

Sotiris Spyrou

Credential Press

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EU AI Act Deadlines Moved: Credential Press Reissues 16 Exam and AI Act Books News Provided By Verity AI Ltd October 16, 2026, 16:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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