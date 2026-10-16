Pulse Technology Offers Webinar On Robotics In The Workplace, November 5, At 11 A.M. ET

Vince Miceli, Vice President, Pulse Technology

Myth vs. reality of robotics: come and learn!

- Vince Miceli, Vice President, Pulse Technology

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robots are becoming a popular part of the workforce, and there is a lot more to robotics than you might initially think.

Pulse Technology ( ) is offering a free webinar to help business owners understand robotics and how robots can fit into the workplace. Please join Pulse Technology Vice President Vince Miceli on November 5 at 11 a.m. ET for this informative online presentation.

“Workplace Robotics: Myth vs. Reality” will help attendees get past the hype, challenge what you think you already know about robotics, and explore what automation could look like for your business.

Participants will learn how robotics is making an impact in key areas of business:

. Cleaning: Automating routine floor cleaning and keeping facilities looking their best.

. Warehousing: Moving materials and supplies to help keep operations running.

. Serving: Supporting hospitality teams with food and item delivery.

. Delivery: Transporting items where they need to go, with less manual effort.

The presentation will also address key topics of interest to business owners including:

. Common myths about workplace robotics and what's actually true.

. Where robots can make a real difference in day-to-day operations.

. How automation can take repetitive tasks off your team's plate.

. What to consider when exploring robotics for your workplace.

Vince Miceli said,“You don't need to be a tech expert to get in on the conversation. Just bring your questions, your curiosity, and an open mind. The robots are coming. You might as well know what they can do.”

Register for the webinar at this link. #/registration

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT), audio-visual (AV) and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products, mailing equipment and their supplies, and robotics, with a history dating back to 1955. The company celebrated its 70th anniversary in June 2025, recognized by industry, state, and business officials at its Schaumburg headquarters. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane's, and Kramer Leonard. Headquarters are in Schaumburg, IL, with a location also in Merrillville, IN and a service area that includes southern Wisconsin. Pulse Technology continues to expand its offerings to meet the technology and business needs of companies throughout the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, educational institutions and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document's Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988, the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007 and was named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. Pulse Technology has also won the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award and is a multiple-year recipient of the ENX Magazine Difference Maker recognition. Pulse Technology has also been selected for the“Best Places to Work in Illinois” list for 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit . Or visit the Pulse Technology LinkedIn page at

Vince Miceli, Vice President

Pulse Technology

+1 847-879-6483

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Pulse Technology offers webinar on robotics in the workplace, November 5, at 11 a.m. ET News Provided By PRfirst October 16, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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