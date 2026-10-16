Yugo Brings Formula 1-Inspired Experiences To Austin College Students During United States Grand Prix Week

Yugo residents get trackside at Circuit of the Americas ahead of the United States Grand Prix 2025, an experience made possible through Yugo's partnership with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula 1 team.

Over 400 students from Yugo communities and the University of Texas at Austin will take part in a week of activities.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yugo, the global student housing brand and operator and exclusive student housing operating partner of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula 1 Team, will bring a program of motorsport-inspired activities to Austin students during United States Grand Prix race week.Taking place between October 20 and 24, the program will bring students closer to the world of motorsport through racing simulators, competitions, educational talks and community events.Working alongside Longhorn Racing and Longhorn Sim Racing, student racing organizations at the University of Texas at Austin, Yugo will bring motorsport-inspired experiences directly to college students and residents across the city.The program will include:.Free student activities at Yugo Waterloo, including racing simulators and a chance to win an exclusive race weekend experience..A speaker event featuring team personnel from the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula 1 Team, offering career insights, an interactive Q&A and an exclusive race briefing..A free racing simulator experience at the Texas vs. Ole Miss tailgate on October 24, in partnership with 102.7 ESPN, giving football fans the chance to test their driving skills and win some prizes.The program reflects Yugo's Live Your Best Life approach, bringing students together through shared experiences while helping them explore new interests and potential career pathways.Austin is the latest city to host activities through Yugo's partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula 1 Team, following programs in Melbourne, Barcelona and Madrid that combine motorsport experiences with career insight and opportunities for students to connect.Jim Sholders, CEO of Yugo USA, said:“After seeing this partnership come to life in incredible cities including Melbourne, Barcelona and Madrid, we're really excited to bring that same energy to students here in the US.“Austin is the perfect place for it. Formula 1 has become such a major part of the city, and through our partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula 1 Team we can give students opportunities to get closer to the sport, hear directly from industry professionals and discover the range of careers behind the sport.“At Yugo, we create experiences that go beyond providing a bed. We give students something genuinely memorable, helping them make lifelong connections, develop new interests, and explore new personal development pathways they might otherwise not have access to.”About YugoYugo is a global student housing brand and operator redefining the student living experience by creating dynamic, sustainable and supportive communities where students can thrive during their studies and beyond.Beyond accommodation, Yugo provides experiences designed to enhance wellbeing, personal development, employability and community connection.Backed by more than 30 years of operational experience, Yugo efficiently manages large-scale student housing communities, drives expansion into new markets and delivers long-term value for its partners through an enhanced resident experience.As part of The Dot Group, Yugo operates more than 280 student housing spaces across 14 countries and more than 120 of the world's leading university cities. Globally, Yugo is the largest and most diversified student housing operator, with more than 160,000 residents.In 2025, Yugo became the exclusive student housing operating partner of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula 1 Team (VCARB), giving students unprecedented access to opportunities and experiences inspired by the world of Formula 1.For more information, visit yugo.

Joanna MacAdie

Yugo

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Yugo brings Formula 1-inspired experiences to Austin college students during United States Grand Prix week News Provided By The Dot Group October 16, 2026, 16:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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