Who Is Beth Dobbin? Ex-British Olympic Sprinter Spends 22 Hours In Bed Daily Due To ME Diagnosis

Former Olympian and UK female sprinter Beth Dobbin has recently made global headlines, especially across the sporting world, following her revelation of her courageous and heartbreaking revelation about battling Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), a severe chronic illness that has left her largely bedbound.

Beth Dobbin retired from her professional career in April this year due to chronic illness, which she previously described as a 'serious, life-changing health issue.' Dobbin's recent interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) further shed light on the crippling reality of living with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, revealing that she feels 'lost everything'

The former sprinter, who was part of the Great Britain team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has been bed-bound for 22 hours a day following her diagnosis with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME).

Beth Dobbin Details Her Daily Battle With Severe M.E. Condition

Following her retirement from her athletic career in April 2026, Dobbin disclosed that her symptoms began during the winter of 2021–22 after she contracted back-to-back viral infections from COVID-19 and glandular fever.

Speaking to the BBC, the former British Olympian stated that she has been able to leave her home only 'five times a day' over the past year as her health worsened, adding that she leaves her bed only for essential tasks such as eating and using the bathroom, highlighting how her body has changed since contracting the post-viral condition.

Furthermore, Beth Dobbin emphasised that a severe neurological condition has completely stripped away her independence and everyday normalcy.

“It's life-decimating, like I can't even put into words. I feel like I've lost everything. I have still got my family, but I've lost my independence, my health, the ability to work, the ability to exercise." Dobbin told the BBC.

The Olympic sprinter now bedbound for 22 hours a day BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 16, 2026

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) is a complex, multi-system chronic illness characterised by profound physical and cognitive exhaustion that does not improve with rest. Often triggered by viral infections, such as COVID-19 or glandular fever, the neuroimmune condition affects the body's nervous and immune systems, as well as cellular energy production.

Who is Beth Dobbin?

Beth Dobbin's latest revelation of her health condition has brought her remarkable athletic career back into the spotlight. Born in June 1994, Dobbin is a prominent former British sprinter who established herself as one of the UK's most decorated track athletes over the 200-metre distance.

Beginning her athletic career at the age of 14, Beth Dobbin steadily worked her way up through domestic appearances before breaking into elite international track and field. She first shot to national fame when she shattered the Scottish 200m record at the UK Women's League Premier Division match in Eton, where she finished with a time of 22.84 seconds.

In 2018, Beth Dobbin made her British debut by participating in the Athletics World Cup in London, where she clinched the bronze medal with a time of 22.95 seconds in the women's 200m event. In the following year, Dobbin improved her personal best and set a new Scottish record by running 22.50 seconds at the 2019 Muller Anniversary Games in London.

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In 2020, Beth Dobbin made her Olympic debut by representing Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics and reached the semifinals of the women's 200m. In 2022, the 32-year-old clinched her bronze medal in the women's 4x400m relay at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. That year, she featured at the European Athletics Championships, but suffered a devastating turn when she lost all feeling in her legs while in the starting blocks, resulting in an uncharacteristic false start.

Thereafter, Beth Dobbin stepped away from her athletic career after being diagnosed with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) and officially drew the curtains on her competitive career on April 13, 2026, ending her professional journey in track and field.