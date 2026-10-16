Troman Industries Expands Lithium-Ion Battery Fire Protection With HCT Handheld Extinguishers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New portable F-500 EA extinguishers bring specialized lithium-ion battery fire suppression capabilities to transit vehicles, maintenance facilities, offices, and other everyday environments.

Elkhart, INDIANA, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troman Industries is expanding its fire protection offerings through its recently announced a partnership with Hazard Control Technologies, Inc. (HCT), introducing portable F-500 EA® fire extinguishers designed to address small lithium-ion battery fires involving everyday electronic devices and equipment.

The announcement builds on the companies' October partnership, which brought HCT's F-500 Encapsulator Agent technology into Troman's growing portfolio of advanced fire detection and suppression solutions for public transportation.

While much of the industry's attention has focused on the fire hazards associated with large battery-electric vehicles, smaller lithium-ion batteries present their own challenges. Smartphones, laptops, tablets, power tools, and other rechargeable devices are increasingly common aboard transit vehicles, in maintenance facilities, throughout workplaces and in residential garages.

These seemingly everyday devices can pose a significant fire risk, particularly aboard transit buses where passengers and personnel share confined spaces. When lithium-ion batteries fail, they can generate intense heat and enter thermal runaway-a self-sustaining reaction that can rapidly escalate a small battery failure into a serious fire emergency.

Specialized protection for everyday battery hazards

HCT's portable F-500 EA fire extinguisher is designed for early-stage fires, providing an effective response to small lithium-ion battery incidents before they develop into larger emergencies.

Unlike conventional extinguishing agents that primarily interrupt combustion, F-500 EA uses encapsulator technology to absorb heat, encapsulate combustible materials and disrupt the chemical reactions sustaining a fire.

The technology has successfully met the Dutch NTA 8133 lithium-ion battery fire test standard, demonstrating its ability to stop thermal runaway propagation in battery-powered consumer electronics.

The compact, stainless-steel extinguisher is available with a misting nozzle recommended for smaller lithium-ion battery fires. Its fluorine-free, biodegradable and noncorrosive formulation also offers practical benefits for environments where people, equipment, and sensitive surfaces require additional consideration.

For transit agencies, the applications extend beyond protecting a vehicle's propulsion batteries. Portable extinguishers can provide an additional layer of protection for electronic devices carried aboard buses, maintenance tools, equipment storage areas and administrative facilities.

The same considerations extend to commercial offices, workshops, garages, and other environments where rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are routinely used, stored or charged.

Extending fire protection beyond the vehicle

"For years, the conversation around transit fire safety has focused primarily on the vehicle itself," said Tony Cunnane, CEO of Troman Industries. "But lithium-ion batteries are everywhere-from the laptop in a dispatch office to the cordless tools in a maintenance shop and the devices passengers carry aboard a bus. Our partnership with HCT allows us to extend specialized fire protection to those everyday hazards as well."

The addition of portable extinguishers complements Troman's TridentTM fire mitigation platform, which integrates early thermal detection, real-time notification and active suppression to protect transit vehicles from developing fire hazards.

Together, these solutions represent a broader approach to fire safety: advanced detection and suppression technology for large vehicle systems, supported by portable equipment designed for smaller, localized incidents.

"Protecting a battery-electric bus and responding to a failing laptop battery are unique challenges, but both require technology suited to the unique behavior of lithium-ion fires," Cunnane added. "With HCT, we can help customers take a more comprehensive approach to protecting their people, facilities, and equipment."

A broader approach to lithium-ion battery safety

The expansion reflects Troman Industries' commitment to providing practical, technically appropriate solutions for emerging fire hazards throughout transit operations and related environments.

HCT's handheld F-500 EA extinguishers are intended for small, early-stage incidents and are not replacements for the specialized, high-capacity systems required to address large electric vehicle battery fires. Product selection, placement, and use should reflect the specific hazard, applicable safety requirements, and appropriate emergency response procedures.

Organizations interested in incorporating portable lithium-ion battery fire protection into their safety programs can contact Troman Industries to discuss product suitability and available solutions.

About Hazard Control Technologies

Headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia, Hazard Control Technologies, Inc. provides fire suppression, vapor mitigation, and contamination control solutions worldwide. Founded in 1997, HCT manufactures F-500 Encapsulator Agent and supports customers with suppression equipment, systems, and training.

About Troman Industries

Troman Industries is a transit technology and fire safety company specializing in advanced fire detection, suppression, fleet intelligence, and vehicle safety solutions for public transportation agencies and bus manufacturers throughout North America. Its flagship TridentTM platform combines real-time monitoring, predictive intelligence, early detection, notification, and mitigation technologies to help identify emerging fire risks before they become catastrophic events.

Press Inquiries

Brandon Curtis

bc [at] tromanind.com

(320) 761-5971



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