Fuel Fixer Expands Nationwide Fleet With Upgraded Vans And Fresh Branding To Drive Next-Gen Roadside Misfuel Recovery

Fuel Fixer has announced a major nationwide expansion featuring a complete fleet upgrade.

EAST GRINSTEAD, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fuel Fixer Ltd, the UK's leading roadside fuel remediation and mobile fuel drain specialist, has announced a major nationwide expansion featuring a complete fleet upgrade to new, modern mobile workshop vans paired with a high-visibility brand overhaul. The capital investment enhances Fuel Fixer Ltd's 24/7 emergency response network, enabling faster dispatch times and higher operational efficiency for petrol-in-diesel, diesel-in-petrol, and AdBlue fuel contamination recoveries across the UK.Building on its track record of resolving over 98% of misfuel incidents directly on-site, the upgraded mobile units are equipped with advanced, custom-built extraction, system-flushing, and electronic diagnostic technology. The fleet upgrade ensures a median 46-minute roadside arrival time, offering motorists and enterprise fleets a seamless alternative to towing charges and main dealership repair bills.Next-Generation Mobile Response Units & Modern Fleet BrandingThe fleet rollout introduces state-of-the-art mobile engineering vans designed specifically for high-capacity, safe fuel extraction on busy motorway service areas, commercial depots, and local forecourts. Featuring bold new vehicle liveries and improved high-visibility graphics, the updated branding reinforces Fuel Fixer Ltd's market authority as the UK's most recognizable "wrong fuel" service.Technological and operational upgrades integrated into the new fleet include:Next-Gen Safe Extraction Systems: High-vacuum, static-bonded extraction assemblies engineered to safely remove volatile petrol-diesel mixtures directly at the pump bay without spark hazards.Upgraded Onboard Ethanol & Solvent Flushing Units: Precision chemical purging setups for neutralizing AdBlue contamination and removing urea crystals from Euro 6 diesel fuel systems.Advanced Diagnostic systems to clear electronic airlocks, reset fault codes, and verify high-pressure common-rail system performance before restarting.Supporting Commercial Fleets & Private Motorists NationwideOver 150,000 UK drivers misfuel every year, leading to severe vehicle downtime and costly component damage if left untreated. With the expanded fleet of upgraded vans, Fuel Fixer Ltd offers enterprise logistics partners and private drivers a fixed-price, non-invasive roadside solution."Upgrading our fleet to these new, high-spec vans and unveiling our fresh brand identity represents a major milestone for Fuel Fixer Ltd," said Daniel Cockram - Head of Operations at Fuel Fixer Ltd. "Our new mobile workshops bring dealership-grade diagnostic and extraction technology right to a stranded driver's GPS location. Whether it's an undriven misfuel at a forecourt or a commercial delivery van stuck on a motorway, our updated fleet gets assets back on the road in under an hour."Emergency Wrong Fuel Protocol (What to Do at the Pump):Do Not Start the Engine: Keep the ignition OFF. Turning the key primes the fuel pump and circulates contaminated fluid into delicate injectors.Stay Stationary: If you are at a petrol station, leave the car at the pump and inform forecourt staff.Call the Emergency Hotline: Contact Fuel Fixer Ltd at 0333 366 1081 for immediate nationwide dispatch.About Fuel Fixer LtdFuel Fixer Ltd is the UK's premier mobile wrong fuel recovery giant, providing 24/7 emergency roadside fuel drains, AdBlue removal, and hazardous waste recycling. Operating under ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, Fuel Fixer Ltd supports private motorists, rental agencies, and national commercial fleets with transparent pricing and rapid nationwide coverage.For emergency dispatch, corporate fleet partnerships, or more information, visit or call 08001700378

Katy Pilbrow

Fuel Fixer

+44 800 170 0378

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Fuel Fixer Expands Nationwide Fleet with Upgraded Vans and Fresh Branding to Drive Next-Gen Roadside Misfuel Recovery News Provided By Stockbridge Capital Holdings October 16, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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