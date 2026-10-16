Finding Work That Fits You, A New Career Development Booklet For Coaches And Career Changers From Core Factors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Finding Work That Fits You gives readers a way to test any occupation against what they prefer and what they would rather avoid.

- Kris KilerTEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Core Factors, a people-development platform for coaches, consultants, and HR professionals, today published Finding Work That Fits You: Turning Your Experience and Interests into Career Direction by Mark S. Majors, Ph.D., and Kris Kiler. Majors is the psychometrician behind the Core Factors Career Path assessment and did the data analysis for the 1994 Strong Interest Inventory. Kiler is the Founder and President of Core Factors and a certified Job and Career Transition Coach. The booklet gives readers a set of exercises for turning their own work history into career direction. The exercises show which parts of work the reader prefers and which they would rather avoid. The booklet ends with a way to test any occupation against these preferences and avoidances. It was written for career coaches and counselors to use with clients, and for readers working on their own. It is the fifth title in the Portable People Skillsseries and is available in paperback from Amazon at $17.95 USD.Americans are staying with their employers for less time than at any point since 2002. The Bureau of Labor Statistics put median employee tenure at 3.9 years in January 2024. Two years earlier, it was 4.1 years. Gallup's fourth-quarter 2025 survey found that 51 percent of U.S. employees were watching for a new job or actively looking for one.A job posting lists the title, the pay, and the qualifications. It says much less about how the person will spend the workday. The premise of Finding Work That Fits You is that the daily work decides whether a job fits, and that the parts of a job a person would rather avoid count as much as the parts they enjoy. A job can match someone's interests and still fill most of the day with tasks they would go out of their way to avoid. The booklet asks readers to check a job against both their preferences and their avoidances before they accept an offer."The premise of the booklet is that what a person wants to avoid decides as much about career fit as what attracts them," said Kris Kiler, Founder and President of Core Factors and co-author of the booklet. "Career interest assessments have measured what attracts people for decades. Mark built the Career Path assessment to score avoidance separately, and we wrote this booklet around the same idea. A reader works through one grouping at a time, records what they prefer and what they would rather avoid, and finishes with a way to test any occupation against both preference and avoidance. We published it so a person can make that judgment from their own history, with or without the assessment in front of them."The booklet asks readers to work from jobs, projects, and roles they have already had. It covers eleven groupings of daily working life and six areas of interest, with an exercise for each. Readers who complete the exercises can identify the kinds of daily work that suit them and the interests that give them direction. Their three strongest interest areas form a three-letter code. Readers enter that code in O*NET, the United States Department of Labor's free database of occupations, to find occupations that match. The last exercises test each of those occupations against the reader's own preferences and avoidances.No assessment, facilitator, or program is required to complete the exercises. The booklet uses the same groupings and the same vocabulary as the Career Path report. A client who has taken the assessment can compare their scored results with their own answers in the booklet and look at where the two differ. Readers who have completed the assessment can continue the occupation search through Career Explorer in the Participant Hub. Practitioners can use the booklet as pre-work before a debrief, a leave-behind after a session, or a guide for the client between meetings.A client can keep working in the booklet between sessions, and their reflections, marks, and occupation tests stay in one place. For programs, a cohort can be equipped for the price of a paperback per person, and every participant works from the same vocabulary whether the setting is a university career center, an outplacement engagement, or an internal career-development program.Readers can return to the exercises later in their careers. Preferences develop with experience, so the booklet directs readers to revisit their answers at each job change, promotion, or change of field, and to expect some answers to have changed. A reader who completes the exercises keeps a vocabulary they can use in every posting, interview, and career conversation that follows. The Portable People Skills series is named for that idea.The full description of Finding Work That Fits You is on the Core Factors website, and the booklet is available on Amazon for $17.95 USD, with international Amazon marketplaces priced in local currency. Practitioners who coach career transitions, counsel students, or run outplacement or internal mobility programs can use the booklet alongside the Career Path assessment, the scored report, and Career Explorer. Practitioners can create a free Pro Account or request a demo to walk through the assessment experience and the Participant Hub. Author interviews are available on request.The Career Path assessment looks at groups of tasks and activities (OAGs) and preferred interests (GIAs) to build a career profile that helps align them with work that fits their profile. Mark Majors developed the assessment from three decades of career counseling. The Occupational Activity Grouping results show which kinds of daily work suit the person. The three strongest Global Interest Areas form a three-letter code, and the report lists O*NET occupations that match the code. The client can then check each of those occupations against their Occupational Activity Grouping results.Practitioners administer Career Path through a free Core Factors Pro Account. The Pro Account includes downloadable PDF reports, participant feedback, and NPS reporting at no additional charge. A separate Practitioner Report shows the numeric Preference and Avoidance percentages for every scale. Clients receive their results in the Participant Hub. The Participant Hub holds the on-screen report, the Career Explorer module for continued O*NET occupation searches, and Evidentra. Evidentra is the Core Factors AI Coach Assistant, and it supports reflection between sessions.About Core FactorsCore Factors is a people-development platform for practitioners. Executive coaches, OD consultants, L&D professionals, HR professionals, and career practitioners use Core Factors to administer assessments, deliver results, reinforce development between sessions, and document outcomes through participant feedback and reporting. The assessment portfolio includes Type Discovery, Type Elements, and Type Dynamics support psychological type work across decision-making, learning, leadership, and interpersonal effectiveness. EQ Accelerator guides emotional intelligence development with a structured focus on priority skills and growth sequencing. Social Dynamics addresses interaction styles and their applications across communication, collaboration, influence, and conflict. Career Path and Career Signals support career alignment through occupational fit mapping and values-based career planning. Every assessment is supported by the Participant Hub, where participants access results, explore model content, engage with structured reflection, and receive developmental guidance from Evidentra, the Core Factors AI Coach Assistant. Core Factors is built on a commitment to psychometric integrity, ethical application, and practical results that serve both the practitioner and the people they develop.

Kris Kiler

Core Factors

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Finding Work That Fits You, a New Career Development Booklet for Coaches and Career Changers from Core Factors News Provided By Core Factors October 16, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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