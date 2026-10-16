Flexm Secures Series A Funding To Scale Global Payments Platform

From left: Valerie Pho, Head of Asia; Naveed Weldon, Co-Founder and CEO; Navneet Singh, Head of UAE/India; and Rune Nilsson, Founder and Executive Chairman of FlexM.

Strategic investment from Singapore-based 24 Hermes VCC funds FlexM's next growth phase as it expands its payment infrastructure across four international hubs.

- Rune Nilsson, Executive Chairman and Founder of FlexMSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FlexM, the Singapore-headquartered Fintech-as-a-Service company, has secured its Series A growth funding through investment agreements with Singapore-based 24 Hermes VCC.With the agreements in place, FlexM considers itself fully funded for its current operating and expansion plans. The company will now focus on scaling its payment, remittance and compliance technology across some of the world's largest financial markets, and expects annual growth of 200% in global cross-border payment corridors.FlexM's AI-based global payment platform is designed to make it simpler and less costly for companies and financial institutions to move money internationally.Building the infrastructure behind global paymentsInternational payments remain surprisingly complicated for many businesses. A company operating across several countries may have to deal with multiple banks, currencies, foreign-exchange conversions, payment providers, compliance systems and reconciliation processes just to pay suppliers or receive money from customers.FlexM's technology is designed to bring that infrastructure together.Its FlexBiz platform lets businesses manage multi-currency accounts and domestic and international payments in one place. Businesses can send and receive money internationally, manage bulk payments and approvals, integrate payments through APIs and gain greater visibility over transactions and cash positions.Alongside the payment infrastructure sits FlexComply, FlexM's compliance and risk-management technology. It brings customer onboarding, KYC/KYB, identity verification, sanctions and PEP screening, risk scoring, transaction monitoring, ongoing due diligence and regulatory reporting into one system.In practice, FlexM provides both the technology to move money and much of the compliance infrastructure that determines who is moving it, where it is going and whether the transaction presents a regulatory risk."Companies don't want five different systems to solve five different parts of the same problem," said Naveed Weldon, CEO and Co-Founder of FlexM. "They want to move money across borders quickly, understand exactly what it costs, maintain control over their transactions and know that the compliance layer is built into the infrastructure. That is what we have spent years building. With the new investment agreements in place, we can now focus on taking that infrastructure into significantly larger markets."Strategic investors bring more than capitalBeyond growth capital, the investors are expected to contribute transaction volume and market access. For FlexM, the relationship offers an entry point into global e-commerce and trading, with the potential to generate substantial payment volumes through the platform.24 Hermes VCC (Hermes III) is taking a 10% equity position in FlexM and will become the company's joint-venture partner for planned payment and digital-asset operations in Dubai and India. Under the agreement, the partner will fund agreed licensing costs and contribute working capital."We see FlexM as a highly interesting company, holding payment licences in Singapore and Canada. We are currently applying for licences in the UAE and India, and we see significant opportunities to secure a strong position in the global cross-border market," said Amul Shah, Fund Manager at 24 Hermes VCC.FlexM believes this model sets it apart from many venture-backed fintech businesses, as its strategic investors are expected to become part of the commercial ecosystem generating transactions, not only providers of capital.FlexM is now preparing for a rapid global scale-up, with licence applications under way in the UAE and India."For us, this financing is much more important than simply raising another round of capital," said Rune Nilsson, Executive Chairman and Founder of FlexM. "We wanted industrial partners who can help create business, transaction volume and access to new markets. We now have that. FlexM has spent years building AI technology, global payment rails, compliance infrastructure and a regulatory foundation. Our next chapter is about scale and becoming a unicorn company."About FlexMFounded in Singapore in 2015, FlexM is a global Fintech-as-a-Service company providing payment, remittance and compliance technology to banks, fintech companies, money-service businesses, enterprises and marketplaces. Its products include FlexBiz for global business payments, FlexRemit for international remittance, FlexPay for digital payment services and FlexComply for AML and regulatory compliance. FlexM is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution and by FINTRAC in Canada. The company has a presence across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Africa.

Rune Wahl Nilsson

FlexM Pte. Ltd.

+47 92804000

...

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FlexM Secures Series A Funding to Scale Global Payments Platform News Provided By Alura AS October 16, 2026, 16:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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