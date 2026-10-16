Maha Govt Gives Additional Charge To Satish Waghole As MPSC Chairman

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Maharashtra government on Friday gave additional charge of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman post to Satish Waghole, one of the members of the MPSC.

"MPSC member Satish Baban Waghole has been handed the additional charge as MPSC Chairman. Concurrently, Saurabh Katiyar (IAS), currently serving as the District Collector of Mumbai Suburban, has been assigned the additional charge of MPSC Secretary," said the order issued by the General Administration Department.

The post was vacant after MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar went on leave following the announcement of a committee headed by retired justice Dilip Bhosle to investigate the MPSC paper leak case, granting it two months to complete the inquiry.

The notification for the inquiry committee will be issued after the Governor's approval, following which the committee will commence its work.

Taking into account the time required for the committee's report and the subsequent government decision, the process of assigning the additional charge of Bhimanwar's chairmanship to another member is set to be initiated.

Bhimanwar had proceeded on leave while stating that he has always prioritised ethics throughout his life.

Maharashtra government on Wednesday gave the additional charge of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) secretary post to Mumbai (suburban) collector Saurabh Katiyar, which had fallen vacant after the transfer of previous secretary Mahendra Harpalkar in the wake of students' agitation against the alleged paper leaks of MPSC recruitment exams.

Competitive exam aspirants staged an intensive 11-day protest in Pune, raising severe allegations regarding leaks in recently conducted examination papers.

The protesting students demanded a thorough independent investigation, procedural transparency, and the immediate resignation of top commission leadership.