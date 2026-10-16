Yami Gautam's Supernatural Comedy 'Nayyi Navelli' Hits Theatres

Yami Gautam's supernatural comedy-horror film 'Nayyi Navelli' hit theatres worldwide on Friday, drawing fans eager to catch the actress on the big screen. Blending supernatural thrills with comedy, the film's storyline left audiences impressed on its opening day.

'Nayyi Navelli' is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Audience lauds script, direction and modern 'Ramayana' take

One of the cinemagoers praised the storyline and costumes of the artists in the movie. She also appreciated the script and direction of the film. "It was quite good. Well, actually, I really liked his acting and his outfits, jewellery, and everything else looked really good too. The direction was absolutely amazing. The script was also very good," said one of the cinemagoers while talking to ANI.

Another movie buff praised the depiction of Ramayana in the film. He also appreciated Yami Gautam's performance in the movie. While talking to ANI, a cinemagoer said, "It's a really good movie. It's the best one on the Ramayana, and it shows that even in today's modern Kali Yuga, God is everywhere. They've tried to show that God is all around us, and they've done a really good job of it. The message given in this is that if you have family support, a person can do anything. So it's a really good movie. Yami Gautam's performance is good. Adinath Kothare's performance is good."

For one of the fans of Yami Gautam, the 'Nayyi Navelli' was a treat for her. She praised the message of the movie, which says, "truth always prevails." "I liked it a lot because I love Yami Gautam, as it is I love her. I loved the movie also very much. I liked the acting, the theme even though it wasn't realistic but it felt like wow. She is giving me a message that the truth will win soon. So I really loved it for that. It was an entertainer, I had fun, believe in Ram ji Jai Shri Ram it was amazing," said a female fan of Yami Gautam.

One of the cinemagoers described 'Nayyi Navelli' as a "family-friendly" movie. "Well, it is the Ramayana in today's context. Since it's also the time for Dussehra right now, people can come and watch it. It's a family-friendly movie with comedy. It's a family movie, so you can come and watch it, you'll really enjoy it," added a cinemagoer.

About 'Nayyi Navelli'

Yami Gautam plays the role of Mohini, a newly married woman who becomes the daughter-in-law of the Awasthi family. What begins as a story about her settling into her new home gradually takes a different turn as questions arise about her character and the secrets surrounding her. The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in key roles. (ANI)

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