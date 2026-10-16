Rohith Vemula Bill: Telangana Sets 3-Month Deadline For Draft

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday directed officials to prepare the preliminary draft of the proposed Rohith Vemula Telangana Bill within three months, with the legislation aimed at protecting students' rights and preventing discrimination based on caste and social background in higher educational institutions.

Chairing the second meeting of the Committee of Senior Civil Servants on the proposed legislation at the Telangana Secretariat, Bhatti Vikramarka instructed officials to complete the necessary groundwork, constitute the drafting committee and consult relevant stakeholders within the stipulated timeframe. He directed the Scheduled Castes Development Department (SCDD) to lead the drafting process and stressed that the proposed legislation should provide comprehensive legal safeguards for students in universities and other higher educational institutions. The preliminary draft is to be submitted to the Committee of Senior Civil Servants (CSC) within three months for further examination.

Committee Composition and Coordination

During the meeting, Bhatti Vikramarka discussed the composition of the committee and called for the participation of all relevant departments and institutions to ensure that the proposed legislation addresses legal, administrative and educational concerns. He specifically directed officials to include the Law Department in the committee and examine the participation of the Education and Home departments, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other relevant institutions. The Deputy Chief Minister stressed the need for coordinated efforts among the departments to ensure that the legislation is comprehensive, legally sound and practical to implement. He also instructed officials to constitute the committee at the earliest and begin preparatory work without delay.

Stakeholder Consultations to Shape Draft

Emphasising the importance of stakeholder consultations, Bhatti Vikramarka directed officials to prepare a list of individuals and organisations to be consulted during the drafting process. The proposed consultations are expected to include students, faculty members, legal experts, civil society organisations, education specialists and other relevant stakeholders. He said the draft should reflect the problems faced by students at the grassroots level, particularly concerns relating to discrimination in higher educational institutions and the challenges involved in implementing legal safeguards. The Deputy Chief Minister also suggested seeking inputs from expert institutions in addition to government departments to ensure that the proposed law addresses the practical realities of educational institutions.

Legal Expertise and Drafting Support

The meeting also discussed obtaining legal and technical assistance from NALSAR University of Law for preparing the proposed legislation. Scheduled Castes Development Department Secretary Vijayendra Boyi informed the Deputy Chief Minister that NALSAR University had agreed to extend support in drafting the provisions of the bill. It was decided to utilise the university's expertise and incorporate suggestions from the concerned departments and experts while preparing the draft.

Legislative Goals and Implementation

The meeting emphasised that the legislation should focus on ensuring equal opportunities for students, preventing discrimination and promoting a fair and just environment in universities and other higher educational institutions. Officials also discussed the need to ensure that the proposed provisions are practical and enforceable, with clearly defined institutional mechanisms for their implementation.

Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated that all concerned departments must work in coordination to complete the drafting exercise within three months. He said the process should move forward according to a clear action plan, with the protection of students' rights remaining the primary objective. The proposed Rohith Vemula Telangana Bill is intended to establish a legal framework addressing discrimination and strengthening protections for students in higher education. The draft will undergo further examination after its submission to the Committee of Senior Civil Servants.

Key Officials Attend Meeting

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Lakshman Kumar attended the meeting, along with Special Chief Secretary Savyasachi Ghosh, senior IPS officer Devendra Singh Chauhan, IAS officers Yogita Rana and Vijayendra Boyi, advocate Disha Wadekar and other officials.

The three-month deadline marks the next stage in Telangana's effort to formulate the proposed legislation, with the final provisions expected to be shaped through interdepartmental coordination and consultations with stakeholders. (ANI)

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