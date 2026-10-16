Malappuram Crime: Fake Godman Held For Sexually Assaulting Minor Under Black Magic Pretext!

Malappuram: A young man has been arrested in Edavanna, Malappuram, for sexually assaulting a minor girl under the guise of black magic. The police arrested Jaseel, a native of Kunduthode, who was popularly known as Jilani Thangal. According to the complaint, the accused lured the 17-year-old girl to his house by promising her fake medical treatment and then assaulted her.

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The shocking incident took place at the accused's house in Kunduthode, Edavanna. The accused first built a close friendship with the girl's mother, who had approached him for treatment. Taking advantage of this trust, he sexually assaulted her minor daughter. Later in August, the accused actually ran away with the girl's mother.

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For more than two months, the man and the woman were hiding in Anakallu, a place on the Kerala-Karnataka border. Based on a secret tip-off about their hideout, the Edavanna police and the Nilambur squad reached Kasaragod and arrested the accused. The police are now investigating if this fake godman has trapped and abused more people using similar fake treatment tricks. The court has remanded the accused to judicial custody.