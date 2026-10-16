Kerala: Trivandrum Medical College Performs Rare Heart Surgery With Successful Recovery!

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital has successfully fixed a heart valve leak using a keyhole procedure. The patient already had two artificial valves in her heart. The Cardiology, Anesthesia, and Cardiothoracic departments worked together to achieve this rare medical success.

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The 55-year-old woman previously had her mitral and aortic valves replaced with artificial metal valves due to severe heart disease. Recently, a new leak developed near her mitral valve. Doctors usually perform a complex open-heart surgery to fix this kind of leak. However, the medical team chose an advanced catheter-based treatment this time. They wanted to save the patient from the risks of opening her chest again. The doctors inserted a thin tube, called a catheter, through the femoral vein in her leg right up to her heart. They then used a special plug to seal the leaking spot.

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This smart move completely avoided a major open-heart surgery, along with the deep cuts and stitches that come with it. It also reduced her post-surgery troubles. The patient is doing well now and the hospital will discharge her soon. Health Minister K. Muraleedharan praised the medical team. He said that such major medical achievements in government hospitals give a big boost to Kerala's public health sector, as common people depend heavily on these institutions.

Dr. Mathew Iype, the head of the Cardiology department, explained the procedure. He said that fixing a valve leak in a patient who already has two artificial heart valves is technically very tough and extremely rare. The core medical team included Dr. Lais Mohammed, Bijesh S., Lakshmi Thampi, R. Baiju, Krishnakumar, Suresh Madhavan, Arathi, and Sruthi.

Dr. Shobha, Dr. Arunkumar, and Dr. Mirza Moosa joined from the Anesthesia department. Dr. Ravikumar and Dr. Ratheesh represented the Cardiothoracic department. Cardiac technologists Prajeesh, Kishore, Aseem, and Amal, along with cardiology nurses Reena, Anitha, Anu, and Susan, also played key roles in the treatment. Medical College Principal Dr. Ranju Raveendran and Hospital Superintendent Dr. Jayachandran coordinated the entire procedure.