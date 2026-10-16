Footage On Anniversary Of Armenia's 5Th Missile Strike On Ganja Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media (VIDEO)

The post reads: "We have our own way, we have our own cause, and all the Azerbaijani people are united around this cause!"

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