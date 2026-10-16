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Footage On Anniversary Of Armenia's 5Th Missile Strike On Ganja Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media (VIDEO)


Date: 2026-10-16 12:31:17

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Footage marking the 6th anniversary of the 5th missile strike by the Armenian armed forces on Ganja during the Second Karabakh War has been posted on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.

The post reads: "We have our own way, we have our own cause, and all the Azerbaijani people are united around this cause!"

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Trend News Agency

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