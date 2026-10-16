ARA Secures Patent For Artificial Intelligence In Critical Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) recently secured a patent for a breakthrough approach to enhancing critical care with a novel AI model that anticipates circulatory shock.

Circulatory shock is a life-threatening condition seen in hospital intensive care units and in prolonged field care of military combat casualties with mortality rates reaching 50 to 60 percent. In addition to the human toll, septic shock, one form of circulatory shock, costs the U.S. health care system $23 billion annually alone. Traditional rule-based scoring tools lack the precision needed to accurately diagnose circulatory shock before its onset, offering only broad characterizations of patient risk.

ARA's patented approach addresses these limitations by using historical ICU patient data and clinical expertise to train a circulatory shock AI model to identify shock before it is onset. Researchers deployed the model for testing in the Mayo Clinic's ICU to evaluate alarm fatigue, patient impact, and other key considerations identified by clinical end users.

The patented technology is now in use across government and civilian settings, including U.S. ICUs through a collaboration with Ambient Clinical Analytics.

ARA is a trusted partner to the medical and military communities for leading-edge health solutions, offering pioneering research, training, and technology services. ARA combines innovation with deep expertise in physical, chemical, physiological, and biological processes to solve complex health challenges.

This work was part of ARA's Trauma Triage and Treatment and Training Decision Support (4TDS) project, funded by the Defense Health Agency through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC).

“This patent demonstrates ARA's expertise and leading capability in military medicine, our ability to impact front-line combat medics, and our commitment to partnering with civilian medical technology companies to advance lifesaving innovations,” said Adam Amos-Binks, Chief AI Scientist at ARA.

Learn more about ARA's health solutions at .

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

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Patented AI Powering the Future of Critical Care

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