Chishui River Forum 2026 To Open From Oct.16-18 In Maotai Town, Guizhou

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUNYI, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Chishui River Forum, jointly initiated by the Brand Office of Xinhua News Agency, China Economic Information Service and China Kweichow Moutai, will be held from October 16 to 18 in Maotai Town, Guizhou Province, under the theme“Interweaving Harmony Advancing with the Times.”

Drawing on the traditional Chinese brewing philosophy of harmony between humanity and nature, rooted in the Chishui River region, the forum will bring together global leaders in the alcoholic beverage industry, cultural figures and industry experts to explore how the sector can uphold its traditions while embracing innovation, and foster openness and shared growth in a changing world.

“Interweaving Harmony” embodies respect for natural cycles, commitment to the unique characteristics of local production regions, and dedication to craftsmanship and quality - the foundations of the industry.“Advancing with the Times” calls for expanding cultural expression through cross-cultural exchange, generating new momentum through digital transformation, and seizing opportunities arising from evolving consumer preferences - charting a course for the industry's future.

The 2026 Chishui River Forum will provide a platform for dialogue between tradition and modernity, China and the world, and the industry and consumers. It aims to contribute Chinese wisdom and practical solutions to preserving the heritage of the global alcoholic beverage industry while exploring new possibilities for its future.

The forum will feature a main forum, several parallel sessions, cultural experiences and immersive visits to production facilities, bringing together intellectual exchange, cultural dialogue, industry insights and firsthand experiences.

The main forum and parallel sessions will complement one another, with keynote speeches and roundtable discussions examining pathways and opportunities for high-quality development in the global alcoholic beverage industry.

Three parallel sessions will address key themes shaping the sector's future. The first,“A Global Language, a Chinese Taste,” will focus on exchanges between Chinese and international drinking cultures, exploring how Chinese baijiu can serve as a cultural bridge connecting China with the world.

The second,“Digital Aromas, Intelligent Brewing,” will examine the digital transformation of the industry and how technology can facilitate the upgrading and modernization of traditional brewing.

The third,“A World in Every Glass, New Voices of Drinkers,” will focus on emerging consumption trends, exploring drinking culture in the new era and the evolving preferences of younger consumers.

Media contact

China Economic Information Service (CEIS)

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