Emergent Order Foundation Releases 'The Experts,' A New Comedy Pilot From Kurt Metzger And Bryan Callen

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Biting mockumentary about a bungling shadowy front group targeting a Texas mom who wants to decriminalize marijuana. In Austin Oct. 20; on YouTube Oct. 21.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mission-driven studio Emergent Order Foundation today announced the release of The Experts, an original comedy pilot written by Emmy Award winner Kurt Metzger (Inside Amy Schumer), Keith Wahrer and Keri Garcia, directed by Bryan Callen (The Hangover, The Goldbergs). The pilot premieres with a live screening (press welcome) at The Creek and the Cave in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, October 20, at 7:30 p.m. CT, and arrives on YouTube on Wednesday, October 21. It features an ensemble cast including Callen and Metzger, plus Jimmy Dore, Alexandra Chando, Ryan Long and others.About the ShowWhen a narrative needs shaping, and public opinion is in danger of being on the wrong side of history, one team is ready to do whatever it takes, true or false, right or wrong, to set the story straight.The Experts is a mockumentary about an outlandish group of political operatives. They are always dedicated to principle... or at least to whoever is paying them. Their name is as weird as their personnel: BLIP. The team is cocky and barely qualified, armed with strange talking points, dirty tactics and an unshakable faith in their own expertise. BLIP's operatives fumble through every assignment, and their antics reveal that most political experts are just slapstick agents who wish they were 1960s CIA spies."Our mission as a studio is to champion truth, trust, and tradition. Sometimes, that means having a little fun with the people who subvert all three," says executive producer and Emergent Order founder John Papola. "These are the experts you shouldn't trust. All credentials and connections... and not much common sense. In other words, it's a pretty realistic look at the legislative process."The pilot takes aim at the War on Drugs. BLIP's latest target is Carolyn Dean (Alexandra Chando), a character partially inspired by real-life Mississippi mom Christina Dent. Carolyn is a churchgoing Christian mom and the last person you'd expect to lead the charge to decriminalize marijuana in Texas. Her wholesome earnestness makes her a surprisingly tough opponent. As her campaign gains ground, BLIP sends its operatives to discredit her and kill the bill, with disastrous and very funny results."I've wanted to make a project for years about the ridiculous failure of the War on Drugs," says executive producer Frayda Levy. "What could be more ridiculous than a comedy about a bunch of bumbling fools trying to stop a wholesome mother, one who believes in parents, praying and pot?"Creative TeamKurt Metzger co-wrote The Experts with Keith Wahrer and Keri Garcia. Metzger won an Emmy Award for his writing on Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer, where he received four nominations and shared in the show's Peabody Award. He was a regular on Louis C.K.'s Horace and Pete and has headlined Comedy Central specials including White Precious.Bryan Callen directed the pilot. An original cast member of MADtv, Callen is known for The Hangover and The Hangover Part II, Old School, Joker and as Coach Mellor on ABC's The Goldbergs and Schooled. He has released five stand-up specials, most recently False Gods (2025).The cast includes:.Bryan Callen.Kurt Metzger.Jimmy Dore.Ryan Long.Alexandra Chando.Chloe La Branche.Nick Callas.Amadeo Fusca.Aaron Berg.Kim Congdon.Jamar Neighbors.David Jolly.Hans Kim.Heidi ReginaRelease Details:.Title: The Experts.Live premiere: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 7:30 p.m. CT, The Creek and the Cave, Austin, Texas.Where to watch: YouTube, starting Wednesday, October 21, 2026.Format: Comedy mockumentary.Written by: Kurt Metzger, Keith Wahrer and Keri Garcia.Directed by: Bryan Callen.Produced by: Emergent Order Foundation.Press assets: Screener and stills available upon requestAbout Emergent Order FoundationEmergent Order Foundation is an Austin-based nonprofit content studio dedicated to preserving the values that built Western civilization. Led by founder and CEO John Papola, Emergent Order tells stories across news and culture that entertain, educate and enlighten audiences - from the hit podcast Dad Saves America to the film The Pursuit with Arthur Brooks to biting satire like The Experts. Learn more at eo.

Tim Silfies

Emergent Order Foundation

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Emergent Order Foundation Releases 'The Experts,' a New Comedy Pilot from Kurt Metzger and Bryan Callen News Provided By Emergent Order Foundation October 16, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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