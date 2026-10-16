Sanskar Savvy Launches Expanded South Asian Events And Culture Platform For North America

The new Sanskar Savvy brings South Asian events, entertainment, cricket, food, business discovery, and community connections together in one expanded cultural platform for North America.

The expanded Sanskar Savvy homepage brings together South Asian entertainment news, artist features, event discovery, contests, and business directory access for audiences across North America.

Sanskar Savvy's expanded Events Hub connects audiences with South Asian concerts, comedy shows, festivals, and cultural events across North America through searchable listings, city-based discovery, and direct ticket links.

Sanskar Savvy's Business Directory connects audiences with South Asian-owned and community-focused businesses across North America, making it easier to discover local services, support businesses, and strengthen community connections.

Sanskar Savvy expands its platform for South Asian events, entertainment, business discovery, and community connections across North America.

Built during a summer immersed in the culture, Sanskar Savvy connects event discovery, entertainment, streaming, cricket, businesses and community partners.

- Jason Shaw, CEO, Sanskar Media GroupFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sanskar Savvy, a South Asian community, media, and event discovery platform for audiences in the United States and Canada, has unveiled an expanded SanskarSavvy designed to help the community discover, experience, and participate in South Asian culture in North America.Following a summer spent covering major cultural events and concerts, connecting with artists and partners, and listening to fans throughout the continent, Sanskar has made a significant investment in augmenting its platform to create clearer connections between the stories people read, the events they attend, the businesses they support, and the communities they are part of.The redesigned platform builds on Sanskar Savvy's existing coverage of South Asian entertainment, artists, concerts, OTT streaming, cricket, and diaspora life, while adding new tools for event discovery, supporting community-owned businesses, receiving timely updates, contributing ideas, and connecting with the people shaping South Asian culture in North America.“This next chapter of Sanskar Savvy was built from real-world audience feedback. We saw community members discover events, exchange recommendations, support the arts and local businesses, and keep the experiences going long after the occasion. We wanted to create one connected place where distinct communities could find relevant information on what is happening around them, join the conversation, and become part of the story.” - Jason Shaw, CEO, Sanskar Media Group.Sanskar is evolving in real time, shaped by concert crowds, backstage conversations, fan questions, and collaborations with artists, promoters, and partners, creating experiences in North America.Those interactions clearly showed the opportunity for Sanskar to progress beyond a single-story destination. The platform has become a cultural decision-making engine, where users come to choose what to attend, watch, hear, discover, and support.Sanskar Savvy's recent coverage includes Major League Cricket, A.R. Rahman, Vishal & Sheykhar, Anuv Jain, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Kumar Sanu, Diljit Dosanjh, and other artists and events central to South Asian culture and audiences in North America.During the 13-market Vishal & Sheykhar Superhit Tour, Sanskar connected fans with artist interviews, city and concert guides, contests, ticket information, fan highlights, and behind-the-scenes coverage throughout the summer. The experience helped shape the platform's next phase.The new and improved Sanskar Savvy does not replace the editorial coverage that built the brand. It gives that coverage a stronger home and creates clear pathways between entertainment coverage, event discovery, regional businesses, community participation, and live experiences.The reimagined Events Hub gives audiences a central place to discover concerts, comedy shows, festivals, conventions, and cultural events. Visitors can browse events in list or calendar view and search by city, state, month, and event type. It organizes dates, venues, and ticket links in one place, helping audiences move smoothly from discovery to advocacy, purchase, and attendance.Sanskar Savvy will also increase coverage of major South Asian concerts, tours, festivals, and cultural events through announcements, exclusive ticket and presale information, city and concert guides, contests, firsthand coverage, and post-show stories.Entertainment discovery extends beyond live events. Sanskar's streaming and OTT guides, film coverage, music releases, playlists, and recommendations help audiences decide what to watch and listen to in an increasingly crowded entertainment landscape. Artist Spotlights will continue introducing established and emerging artists audiences should know, while Sanskar Sessions will bring readers and viewers closer to the artists, creators, producers, and cultural leaders shaping music and entertainment. Sanskar will also continue its cricket coverage, including major international tournaments, North American cricket, players, business developments, and stories particularly relevant to the South Asian diaspora.The reinterpreted Sanskar Savvy Business Directory gives audiences a dedicated place to discover and support South Asian-owned and diaspora-relevant businesses. Organizations can request listings, giving community members another way to find South Asian-connected services, brands, and businesses.The platform will also continue to grow its coverage of community leaders, careers, food, fashion, identity, and the everyday experiences that connect South Asians everywhere.A new Sanskar WhatsApp Community provides another direct connection for select event news, presale alerts, contests, tour announcements, and community updates.The expanded platform also encourages community participation. Readers can submit events, recommend South Asian-owned businesses, suggest artists for Artist Spotlights, nominate Community Champions, share story ideas, and contribute coverage from their own cities. That participation will help Sanskar Savvy strengthen city-by-city discovery while reflecting the range of experiences, voices, and communities that make up South Asian life in North America.The new iteration of Sanskar also creates more integrated opportunities for artists, event promoters, venues, brands, businesses, and community organizations looking to connect with South Asian audiences.Partnership opportunities include culturally informed storytelling, event discovery, website features, newsletters, dedicated email campaigns, contests, social media, and community activations. These opportunities can combine into cross-platform programs that connect awareness with discovery, attendance, participation, and ongoing community engagement.Over the coming months, Sanskar Savvy will increase its event coverage, city-by-city discovery, Business Directory, Artist Spotlights, Sanskar Sessions, streaming and concert guides, cricket coverage, contests, and community-contributed stories.The goal is to make Sanskar Savvy the starting point for South Asian cultural discovery in North America. A place to discover what is happening, find the artists and stories worth knowing, support businesses in your community, and participate.Celebrate, Explore, Connect! remains at the heart of Sanskar Savvy as the platform enters its next chapter.Find upcoming South Asian concerts, festivals, and cultural events at events/Discover South Asian-owned and diaspora-relevant businesses or request a listing at business-directory/Explore partnership opportunities at sales/About Sanskar Savvy:Founded in 2024, Sanskar Savvy is a South Asian media, event discovery, and community platform that connects audiences with entertainment, culture, events, and businesses in North America.Through original editorial coverage, event discovery, entertainment guides, contests, a growing business directory, and community connections, Sanskar Savvy helps audiences discover what is happening, support the people and businesses shaping the culture, and become part of the stories that bring the community together.Celebrate, Explore, Connect!Learn more at SanskarSavvy.

Joyce Mealey

The Round Table Group

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Sanskar Savvy Launches Expanded South Asian Events and Culture Platform For North America News Provided By The Round Table Group October 16, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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