Jessica Perrone Is Normalizing Tough Money Conversations Through Herfiniq's Free October Money Meet-Up

Jessica Perrone's Free HerFinIQ Money Meet-Up

Ahead of her November debut book launch, Perrone invites women to a free October 20 gathering focused on financial confidence and judgment-free conversations.

- Jessica Perrone, Founder of HerFinIQNEW YORK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Money is one of the most important parts of everyday life, yet for many women, it remains one of the hardest things to talk about.Whether it's credit card debt, retirement savings, investing or simply feeling behind financially, questions about money often come with embarrassment, uncertainty or the fear of being judged.Jessica Perrone wants to change that.Perrone, an Accredited Financial Counselor(AFC), former Wall Street professional and founder of HerFinIQ, is working to normalize these conversations by creating welcoming spaces where women can talk honestly about their finances, ask questions and learn without feeling intimidated.On Tuesday, October 20, Perrone will host the next free HerFinIQ Money Meet-Up, an interactive virtual gathering designed to bring women together for open, supportive conversations about the financial challenges they face every day."So many women think they're the only ones who don't understand something about money, or that they should already have all the answers," said Perrone. "The truth is, we're all learning. I want women to feel comfortable asking the questions they've been afraid to ask, without worrying about being judged."The monthly HerFinIQ Money Meet-Ups welcome women of all ages, income levels and financial backgrounds. Conversations cover everything from budgeting and debt to credit, investing, retirement and building long-term wealth.But Perrone believes the real value of these gatherings goes beyond financial education. It's about helping women realize they're not alone in their financial questions or challenges.For some participants, that might mean asking about investing for the first time. For others, it could mean admitting they're struggling with debt, unsure about retirement or simply don't know where to begin.Perrone's work through HerFinIQ is rooted in the belief that women should have access to financial education without feeling overwhelmed or embarrassed by what they don't know.That same philosophy is also shaping Perrone's debut book, Don't Be That Girl!, scheduled for release Holiday 2026. The upcoming book represents another step in her mission to help women approach money with greater confidence, have more honest conversations about their finances and take meaningful steps toward their financial futures."Money shouldn't be something we're afraid to talk about," Perrone added. "The more we normalize these conversations, the more we can learn from each other. Sometimes the most important step is simply having a safe place to ask that first question."Through HerFinIQ's monthly gatherings, community programming and educational resources, Perrone continues to encourage women to replace financial uncertainty with knowledge, connection and confidence.Event DetailsWhat: HerFinIQ Money Meet-UpDate: Tuesday, October 20, 2026Time: 7:30PM ESTLocation: Virtual (Zoom)Cost: Complimentary with advance registrationWomen interested in attending can reserve their free spot at .About HerFinIQHerFinIQ is a financial education platform dedicated to helping women build confidence, clarity and control over their financial futures. Through courses, workshops, community programming and practical financial education, HerFinIQ makes complex financial topics approachable so women can make informed decisions and build lasting wealth.About Jessica PerroneJessica Perrone is a former Wall Street professional, Accredited Financial Counselor(AFC), national speaker, founder of HerFinIQ and financial educator dedicated to helping women become confident Wealth-Creators. Through national media appearances, speaking engagements, mentorship initiatives and community programs, Perrone is working to make financial education more accessible while encouraging women to have open, honest conversations about money.She is also the author of her upcoming debut book, Don't Be That Girl!, scheduled for release in November 2026. Through HerFinIQ, her financial education platform, and Hey Jessica, her expanding financial wellness brand, Perrone continues creating new ways for women to learn about money, build confidence and take control of their financial futures.Learn more at and .

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Jessica Perrone Is Normalizing Tough Money Conversations Through HerFinIQ's Free October Money Meet-Up News Provided By FinIQ October 16, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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