Rezatec Expands Oil And Gas Monitoring Solutions For Pipeline Geohazards And Tank Deformation

Upgrade Oil and Gas Monitoring with InSAR Analytics

Satellite-based ground movement intelligence helps operators identify infrastructure threats and prioritize engineering assessments.

- Todd Sajwaj, Head of Research & Data Science, RezatecHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rezatec is expanding its oil and gas infrastructure monitoring capabilities, offering operators satellite-derived intelligence to identify ground movement affecting pipelines, storage tanks, and critical energy assets.As energy infrastructure ages and environmental conditions change, operators face increasing pressure to understand how ground instability may affect asset integrity. Traditional inspections provide essential information but can leave gaps in visibility between scheduled assessments.Rezatec addresses these challenges through satellite Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) and geospatial analytics, enabling operators to monitor ground deformation across extensive pipeline corridors and industrial facilities without installing ground-based sensors.For pipeline operators, the technology identifies movement associated with landslides, subsidence, and slope instability. Movement trends can be associated with individual pipeline segments, helping integrity teams distinguish gradual settlement from potentially concerning changes.For tank farms and storage facilities, satellite monitoring provides additional visibility into ground and foundation movement that may warrant further investigation.Rezatec also works alongside Paulin Research Group (PRG), connecting satellite-derived movement intelligence with finite element analysis. PRG's engineering capabilities help evaluate potential stress, strain, fatigue, buckling, and fitness-for-service implications when ground movement is identified.Together, these capabilities support a more informed approach to asset integrity management, helping operators direct engineering resources toward infrastructure requiring closer examination.Learn more at .

Jordyn Hayden

Rezatec

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Rezatec Expands Oil and Gas Monitoring Solutions for Pipeline Geohazards and Tank Deformation News Provided By CEI October 16, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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