Tiktok Marketing Agency Young With Solutions Took Luxury Brand Marbl From Zero To 400K Followers

Marbl's growth over 18 months with Young With Solutions: 400K+ combined followers, 29.2 million video views in 28 days, and six-figure monthly TikTok revenue.

Young With Solutions took Marbl from zero to $100K in revenue and 70K TikTok followers in 16 weeks, later hitting 29.2 million video views in 28 days.

- Timoté Chanut, Founder, Young With SolutionsBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Young With Solutions, a Brooklyn-based TikTok marketing agency, built luxury female apparel brand Marbl's digital presence from a standing start, taking the Middle East-based brand from no TikTok account to a combined 400,000-plus followers across TikTok and Instagram.Zero to $100,000 in the First 16 WeeksMarbl came to Young With Solutions with no TikTok presence and a goal of building one within 16 weeks while proving the channel could generate real revenue, not just followers. The agency matched Marbl with a dedicated content creator aligned to the brand's aesthetic, posting three videos daily and testing content styles to find what converted. Within that first 16-week period, the account reached 70,000 TikTok followers and generated $100,000 in revenue.Scaling to 29 Million Views in 28 DaysOver the following 18 months, Young With Solutions expanded the strategy to Instagram and shifted content production from a single in-house creator to collaborations with modeling agencies, raising production quality as the audience grew. The account's reach compounded rather than plateaued: TikTok video views hit 29.2 million in a single 28-day period, with the account adding roughly 50,000 followers a week during its strongest stretch. Combined TikTok and Instagram following passed 400,000. According to Young With Solutions, monthly TikTok revenue reached six figures during this period.Recognized Beyond the PlatformMarbl's visibility extended past its own following: the brand's own site now credits Georgina Rodríguez as having been seen wearing its Lounge Maxi Set, alongside other model and influencer features, the kind of organic recognition that typically follows an established digital presence rather than precedes one.About Young With SolutionsYoung With Solutions is a Brooklyn-based TikTok marketing agency and social commerce growth partner helping brands build audiences and revenue through creator-led content, TikTok Shop, and platform-native strategy. The agency is an official TikTok Marketing Partner and has generated more than $115 million in GMV for its clients. Learn more at youngwithsolutions.

Timoté Chanut

YWS Ventures

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TikTok Marketing Agency Young With Solutions Took Luxury Brand Marbl From Zero to 400K Followers News Provided By YWS Ventures October 16, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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