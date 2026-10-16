Asked For Diwali Sweets, Got Flooded With Costly COD Orders: How Influencer's Viral Post Turned Into Delivery Nightmare

MENAFN - Live Mint) A festive request made on social media has forced a Madurai-based content creator to leave his home after followers began sending a stream of unsolicited cash-on-delivery (COD) orders to his address.

Veeramani, who is known for his local slang and humorous online videos, had shared his residential address in West Anuppanadi, Madurai, in the hope that a follower would send him a box of sweets for Deepavali, according to PTI.

Instead, some followers allegedly used the address to place a series of COD orders in his name. Delivery personnel from e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart reportedly turned up at his residence with expensive electronic items, including washing machines, refrigerators, smartphones and televisions. One television order was reportedly valued at ₹1.69 lakh.

Veeramani had neither placed the orders nor had the money to pay for them. He therefore could not accept the consignments or share the OTPs required to complete the deliveries.

The pranks reportedly extended beyond household goods. Some users also shared screenshots online claiming to have ordered heavy equipment, including JCB excavators and military tanks worth ₹70 crore.

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Food delivery executives from Swiggy and Zomato also allegedly arrived at his residence with orders placed by others. Distressed by the repeated deliveries, Veeramani posted a video appealing to his followers to stop the pranks. In the video, he said, "I am suffering a lot after requesting a sweet box. I bow at your feet... Please stop ordering. I am under severe pressure."

However, the deliveries reportedly continued despite his appeal.

When reporters and other social media influencers visited his residence in Anuppanadi, they found the house locked. Neighbours said Veeramani had left the premises after facing persistent harassment from delivery personnel arriving at different hours.

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In his latest social media reels, the influencer said,“I am travelling. No one can find my address. Now, no one can control me now.” Veeramani's current whereabouts remain unclear, while calls to the phone number listed publicly by him are reportedly being blocked.

Who bears the cost?

When a prank COD order is refused at the doorstep, the shipment is generally classified as a Return to Origin (RTO), meaning it is sent back to the seller.

The seller can incur costs for both the forward delivery and the return journey, despite not completing the sale. According to Amazon Shipping India's guide on RTO, sellers typically bear the cost of both legs of the shipment and do not earn revenue from the refused order.

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However, the seller does not necessarily have to absorb every charge. E-commerce platforms may reimburse certain fees depending on their fulfilment arrangements and policies. Amazon India's seller policy, for instance, provides reimbursements for specified charges on undelivered and customer-rejected shipments fulfilled through its Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA), Easy Ship and Seller Flex services.

These include referral fees, while eligible shipping, weight-handling, pick-and-pack and technology fees are also reimbursed depending on the fulfilment model.

The logistics partner is generally responsible for transporting the parcel to the customer and returning it to the seller if delivery is refused. The cost of these services is governed by its agreement with the seller or e-commerce platform.

Amazon Shipping India notes that an RTO can involve forward and reverse shipping charges, along with additional handling costs. Therefore, the courier company does not automatically bear the financial loss simply because the recipient refuses the parcel.