Bitcoin Holds Near $82K As Warsh Signals No Rate-Hike Roadmap

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin hovered near the $82,000 area around Friday's Wall Street open as broader risk sentiment steadied. The move came alongside a rebound in South Korean equities, after a sharp sell-off had heightened volatility for crypto and other high-beta assets.

Traders also pointed to a potentially easing tone from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh during a public appearance with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva-comments that helped reduce market expectations for another rate hike later this year.

Bitcoin 's volatility eased as South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index rose about 2% on the day, partially offsetting a week-long decline. Warsh did not signal urgency for additional interest-rate hikes, and traders cut the probability of an October 25-basis-point increase to 15% from 27% the prior day, according to CME FedWatch. US Treasury yields were still elevated, with the 10-year hovering around the 5.07%–5.13% range, keeping pressure on risk assets. Market commentary suggests investors may face a recurring trade-off: bond-market stress versus continued strength in equities.

Key takeawaysSouth Korea's rebound helps stabilize crypto

Bitcoin held most of its reclaimed ground after a bounce from roughly $80,000 on Thursday, according to TradingView data for the BTC /USD pair. The improvement followed a difficult period for South Korea's tech complex: the KOSPI Composite Index closed at 5,668, up around 2% on Friday, though it remained down 8.3% for the week.

In the US session, equities showed a more mixed pattern. The Nasdaq Composite fell about 0.5%, while the S&P 500 edged up roughly 0.5%, reflecting a market that had not fully returned to risk-on exuberance.

Even with the crypto stabilization, the episode reinforced how closely digital assets can track traditional market sentiment when regional shocks spill into global portfolios. For traders, that means the next catalyst is likely to be less about crypto-specific news and more about whether equity and bond dynamics continue to support-or undermine-liquidity.

Warsh comments shift odds for an October hike

A central focus for rate expectations was Warsh's remarks during a discussion with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. In remarks carried by the IMF's meeting calendar page, Warsh avoided committing the Fed to any specific path for the remainder of the year, saying he does not“prejudge meetings” and does not believe in stating“now what I might do at the meetings that we have in the balance of this year.”

Markets interpreted the lack of urgency as a relative dovish tilt. CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed the probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in October falling to 15%, down from 27% the previous day. That shift matters for crypto because expectations for higher discount rates typically weigh on risk assets, while any perceived easing can improve appetite for speculative exposure.

Economist Robin Brooks connected the softer tone to broader concerns about stress in the AI sector, arguing in a Substack post that fears of an“AI blow-up” may be making markets more receptive to dovish messaging. He suggested that, in practical terms, the October meeting now looks“pretty much off the table” for a hike given the updated signaling.

US yields remain high as stocks pause their upside

While stocks steadied, the bond market showed continued resilience to the risk rebound. The US 10-year Treasury yield was around 5.07% on Friday after testing levels near 5.13% earlier in the session. Commentary circulating around the market suggested that bond-yield corrections have largely depended on equity weakness since August.

One implication for investors is that the market may be approaching-or already experiencing-a tug-of-war between two forces. If yields rise too far, equity valuations can come under pressure; if equities remain strong, yields may reflect that the inflation and growth backdrop is still not fully under control. In that sense, crypto traders are likely watching yields not just for direction, but for stability: a bond market that refuses to calm down can quickly erase gains across higher-risk assets.

“Bull-bear” dynamics raise the stakes for correlation trades

Market commentator The Kobeissi Letter argued that stock weakness has been the primary driver behind bond-yield pullbacks since August. In an X post published Thursday, the account framed equities as being caught in a paradoxical“'bull-bear' market,” implying that investors can simultaneously see long-running bullish conditions while still experiencing valuation stress beneath the surface.

The post further pointed to structural factors-highlighting that persistent inflation has continued to draw demand for asset exposure even as the Fed begins a new rate-hike cycle. It also suggested that the S&P 500 may have a deep discount priced in relative to its historical bull-market behavior, and that if this discount is eventually reduced, equities could respond with abrupt upside.

For crypto, the key takeaway is not whether the S&P 500 rallies-it's how quickly risk sentiment can change when correlations tighten. When liquidity improves on dovish-rate expectations, Bitcoin often benefits. But when bond yields stay elevated or re-accelerate, the same correlation can work in reverse, amplifying drawdowns.

Going forward, traders will likely track two signals in parallel: whether Warsh's perceived dovishness continues to lower the odds of additional hikes (as reflected in CME pricing), and whether US Treasury yields can stabilize without undermining the equity floor. If either diverges sharply, Bitcoin's near-$82,000 area may quickly turn into a test of whether today's stabilization can hold.

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