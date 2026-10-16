Kozhikode Law College: Students Find Worms In Hostel Food! Read Details

Kozhikode:Students of the Kozhikode Government Law College women's hostel were left shocked after allegedly finding worms in the food served to them over the past few days. The incident has sparked concerns over food quality and hygiene at the hostel, prompting students to submit a formal complaint to the college principal. The students have expressed anger and disappointment over the alleged negligence of the hostel management. According to their complaint, the issue is not an isolated incident, as similar concerns regarding the quality of food served at the hostel have reportedly been raised in the past.

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The students alleged that despite previous instances of food safety concerns, the authorities failed to take adequate action to address the problem. The latest incident has further intensified their dissatisfaction, with students questioning the standards of cleanliness and food preparation maintained in the hostel kitchen. The discovery of worms in meals has raised serious concerns about the hygiene of food served to students who depend on the hostel mess for their daily meals. Students have called for immediate intervention by the college authorities to prevent such incidents from recurring.

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They are demanding strict measures to ensure that the food served at the hostel meets basic standards of cleanliness and safety. The students have also urged the administration to take their complaints seriously and hold the concerned authorities accountable for any lapses. The incident has once again brought attention to the importance of maintaining proper food safety standards in educational institutions and residential hostels. Further details regarding the college administration's response to the complaint and any action taken to address the students' concerns are awaited.