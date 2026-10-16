DEADLINE ALERT For GOOG And CCB: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG )

Class Period: May 19, 2026 – July 16, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 1, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Gemini 3.5 Pro was delivering disappointing training results; (2) that, as a result, the launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro would be significantly delayed; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an Alphabet shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB )

Class Period: October 28, 2024 – July 29, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 1, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the credit quality of a substantial CCBX partner loan portfolio, comprising approximately $500 million in loans and nearly 23% of all CCBX loans, had materially deteriorated; (ii) as a result of that deterioration, Coastal faced significant exposure to credit losses notwithstanding Defendants' repeated representations concerning the credit protections provided by its CCBX partner agreements; and (iii) Coastal's risk management and credit monitoring practices were inadequate to identify, adequately account for, and mitigate the deterioration of the CCBX partner loan portfolio and the resulting risks to Coastal; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Coastal Financial shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

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