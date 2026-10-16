Small Rural Napa County School Surpasses State And County Reading Averages After Dramatic Academic Turnaround
| Academic Measure
|Pope Valley
|Napa County
|California
| English Language Arts Proficiency
|57.14 %
|44.38%
|49.26%
| Mathematics Proficiency
|33.33 %
|31.77%
|38.35%
- English Language Arts: Pope Valley's proficiency rate sits nearly 13 percentage points above the Napa County average and nearly 8 points above the state. Mathematics: Math proficiency has also more than doubled over the past year, rising from 14% to 33%. While slightly below the broader state average of 38%, Pope Valley now outperforms the Napa County average. Four-Year ELA Growth Curve:
- 2022–23: 12% proficient 2023–24: 19% proficient 2024–25: 26% proficient 2025–26: 57% proficient
Beyond Test Scores: A Transformation in Attendance and School Climate
The academic surge is mirrored by an extraordinary turnaround in student attendance and emotional well-being, as tracked by California's 2026 School Dashboard and internal district surveys:
- Chronic Absenteeism: Plummeted from 62.5% in 2025 to 30.6% in 2026 -a dramatic reduction of nearly 32 percentage points. Suspensions: Held at 0% for students suspended for at least one day during the latest reporting period. School Connectedness: Jumped from 46% to 82%. Students Feeling Safe: Rose from 38% to 73%. Caring Adults on Campus: Increased from 63% to 94%. Positive Life Satisfaction: Climbed from 58% to 87%.
"Every child deserves access to excellent instruction, regardless of background, family income, or the size of the community where they live," Kern said. "Our goal is not simply to help students catch up. It's to help them thrive."
A Small Rural School With Big Expectations
Pope Valley's success stems from a comprehensive shift in instructional culture. Rather than relying on a single curriculum or silver-bullet intervention, the district prioritized:
- Intensive teacher coaching and continuous professional development. Explicit literacy instruction, targeted writing development, and differentiated support. Individualized interventions tailored to academic and language-learning needs.
"Being a small rural school doesn't mean having small expectations," Kern noted. "It means we have an opportunity to know every child, recognize their strengths and challenges, and provide the kind of individual attention that helps them succeed."
As the school celebrates these milestones, leadership emphasizes that momentum will only build. "We're proud of how far we've come, but we're not finished," Kern said. "Our focus now is sustaining these gains, continuing to strengthen mathematics, and making sure every student feels supported, challenged, and excited to learn."
About Pope Valley Union Elementary School District
Pope Valley Union Elementary School District is a small rural public elementary school district serving families in Napa County, California. The district champions academic excellence, personalized instruction, deep student-teacher relationships, and a whole-child approach to education.
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