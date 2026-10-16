Kling AI Launches Kling 4.0 Globally With Professional-Grade Output, Stable Motion And Multimodal Control

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beijing, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kling AI, the AI-powered creative platform, today announced the global launch of Kling 4.0, its latest video generation model, featuring major improvements in visual realism, creative control and narrative coherence.Kling 4.0 introduces upgrades across three key areas: more stable dynamic motion and complex camera movements; native 30-second generation for long takes and continuous storytelling; and support for up to 15 reference assets and 10 keyframe inputs, enabling frame-level control over characters, scene transitions and story progression.Kling AI has served more than 100 million users globally and more than 50,000 enterprise customers across industries including advertising, film and television, gaming and more. To help creators produce more polished, production-ready content, Kling 4.0 will soon support 10-bit HDR output at both 4K and 1080p, as well as a 21:9 ultrawide format.These capabilities enable richer color, smoother gradients and more natural transitions between light and shadow. In high-contrast scenes such as backlit shots, night scenes and neon-lit environments, Kling 4. preserves greater detail in highlights and shadows, while offering greater latitude for color grading in post-production.

Built for Greater Creative Control

Deepening collaboration with professional creators and supporting the high-quality delivery of key shots are central to the continued evolution of the Kling model.

Kling 4.0's enhanced Omni Reference supports up to 10 keyframes for precise scene planning and up to 15 multimodal references, including images, video and audio, helping creators maintain character consistency across shots and episodes. This makes it possible to move beyond isolated AI-generated clips toward more character-driven storytelling.

Kling 4.0 also supports a wide range of reference videos, including white-model and depth-map videos, to guide character performance, action, camera movement and narrative pacing. Together, these reference inputs help keep characters, actions, shots and audio closer to creators' intended results.

"Working with Kling 4.0 on Minibots has given us a new level of creative control. We're able to design our sets and characters with our artists as we would have always done, but now bring them together through Omni Reference, and direct the action and camera movement through a description of what we're picturing, without needing to construct every shot with keyframes. The camera work and consistency across multiple characters have been particularly impressive. By building shots thoughtfully and layering elements, we're achieving results remarkably close to our original vision. It feels increasingly like directing a film rather than prompting an AI," said Evolutionary Films co-founders John Adams and Diane Shorthouse.

Kling AI is serving as the exclusive global“Technological Brand Partner” for the animated feature, providing production support and platform access for Minibots' internationally recognized AI artist team.

Longer-form Storytelling and Multilingual Support

Kling 4.0 supports native 30-second video generatio, giving creators more room to develop action, emotion and story beats within a single generation. For longer-form storytelling, users can also upload an existing video and extend it up to two minutes, allowing multi-part storylines and emotional build-up to unfold more naturally.

Kling 4.0 also has a deeper understanding of camera movement and multi-shot direction. Complex camera shots such as push-ins, pull-outs, pans, tracking shots and orbit shots remain more natural and stable, while shot transitions and scene changes stay smooth and coherent.

In addition, Kling 4.0 expands prompt input to 8,000 tokens, enabling creators to provide richer instructions and helping the model better understand complex creative briefs.

As generative AI capabilities continue to advance, AI video tools are evolving from efficiency-boosting solutions into professional creative platforms, helping creators produce more visually sophisticated shots with greater consistency and control.

Korean director Sung-Soo Kim, director of 12.12: The Day, used AI for the first time in his creative process and collaborated with Kling AI on his new AI short film Worm Trai. Inspired by Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis, the film follows an ordinary office worker overwhelmed by corporate life who turns into a giant insect but still has to commute to work.

For the short film, Kim recreated a subway scene with Kling 4.0 Preview in September when the model started beta testing.

“The moment I recreated the subway scene with Kling 4.0 Preview, I was able to see the realistic physical interaction and sense of weight as the insect collided with passengers. It was the very scene I had given up back then,” said Kim.

Kling 4.0 further improves support for multiple languages, accents and dialects, including English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Hindi and more, as well as accents such as American English, British English and Indian English.

Kling 4.0 is fully available now on the Kling AI website. It will also be made available soon to enterprise customers and developers through API access.

“Adobe Firefly, our creative AI studio, brings together leading AI models and Adobe's pro-grade tools to give creators more choice and control from initial idea to finished content. We're excited to expand that choice with Kling's newest models coming soon to Firefly, including Kling 4.0 for creating rich, cinematic stories and Kling 4.0 Flash for producing high-volume, everyday content with speed,” said Meg Donovan, Senior Director of Product Marketing for GenAI and Creators at Adobe.

CONTACT: Tongya Yang...