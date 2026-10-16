C & S Community Management Named 2026 Editors' Choice - Property Management

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Locally owned Florida West Coast HOA and condominium management company recognized for consumer confidence

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- C&S Community Management, a locally owned community association management company serving Florida's West Coast, has been named 2026 Editors' Choice in the Property Management category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition reflects the company's work with HOA and condominium associations in Sarasota and across the area since 1985.

The company was started in the mid-1980s by Chris Brown and it developed directly from within the condominium and homeowners association environment rather than as a sideline to real estate sales and rentals. Today, C & S Community Management is one of a select few management companies on Florida's West Coast to hold the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) designation. It is also accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating and is a member of the Community Associations Institute and the Chamber of Commerce.

All C&S managers are licensed by the State of Florida, and many have gone on to earn the national AMS designation or board certification with the CMCA designation. The team includes four managers who hold the Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM) designation. The company's goal is to fully assist each association's board of directors so that board members can truly serve as directors and executives, rather than the target of problems and time-consuming tasks.

"Our company grew out of the condominium and HOA environment, and we care as much now for our clients as we did forty years ago." said Chris Brown, President of C&S Community Management. "Being named 2026 Editors' Choice, based on what our communities say about us, means a great deal to our entire team. It tells us that our investment in licensed, highly trained managers and in supporting volunteer boards is making a real difference for associations across Florida's West Coast."

C & S Community Management serves associations from offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Saint Petersburg and Venice.

About C & S Community Management

C & S Community Management is a locally owned community association management company serving HOA and condominium associations on Florida's West Coast since 1985. An Accredited Association Management Company, it operates offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Saint Petersburg and Venice, and all of its managers are licensed by the State of Florida.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

M.H. Chris Brown

C & S Community Management

+1 941-773-5774

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