Integrity Plumbing & Drains Named Among Top 10 Must-Know Plumbers In Lebanon

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned Southwest Ohio plumbing company recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 4.7-star rating across 68 consumer reviews.

LEBANON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Integrity Plumbing & Drains, a family-owned and operated plumbing company based in Lebanon, Ohio, has been named among the Top 10 Must-Know Plumbers in the Plumbers category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 68 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating. It reflects the company's reputation for fair pricing, honest recommendations and dependable service.

Since its founding in 1997, the company has served homeowners and businesses across Southwest Ohio with a commitment to integrity, quality and value. Its licensed and insured team provides drain and sewer services, including drain cleaning, hydro jetting, sewer camera inspections and sewer line repair and replacement, along with traditional and tankless water heater repair and installation, leak detection, slab leak repair, whole-home repiping, fixture and toilet repair, and garbage disposal service. Emergency service is available 24/7.

Integrity Plumbing & Drains believes in more than fixing problems. Its team focuses on educating customers so they can make informed decisions about their plumbing, backed by transparent, upfront pricing, industry-leading warranties and fast response times. The company offers same-day estimates and financing, and serves communities including Lebanon, Mason, Springboro, Dayton, Centerville, Kettering, Middletown, Franklin and Miamisburg.

"We named this company Integrity because that's the standard we hold ourselves to on every call, whether it's a clogged drain at midnight or a full water heater replacement," said William Lynch of Integrity Plumbing & Drains. "Being named one of the Top 10 Must-Know Plumbers, based on what our customers say about us, means a great deal to our family and our team. It tells us that honest recommendations and standing behind our work are making a real difference for homeowners across Southwest Ohio."

Homeowners and businesses can contact Integrity Plumbing & Drains to schedule service or a same-day estimate.

About Integrity Plumbing & Drains

Integrity Plumbing & Drains is a family-owned and operated plumbing company based in Lebanon, Ohio, serving homeowners and businesses across Southwest Ohio since 1997. The company provides drain and sewer services, water heater repair and installation, leak detection, repiping, fixture repair and 24/7 emergency plumbing service.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

William Lynch

Integrity Plumbing & Drains

+1 937-776-7079

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