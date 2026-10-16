Massari Motors Named Top 10 Must-Know Car Dealers In Atlantic Highlands

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Jersey pre-owned dealership recognized for a 4.6-star rating across 338 consumer reviews and its no-hidden-fees approach.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Massari Motors, a pre-owned car dealership on State Route 36 in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, has been named one of the Top 10 Must-Know Car Dealers in Atlantic Highlands in the Car Dealers category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 338 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating. It reflects the dealership's focus on giving local drivers a straightforward way to buy a quality pre-owned vehicle.

Massari Motors offers a selection of used cars, trucks and SUVs. Its sales team does not work solely on commission, so customers get straight answers to their car-buying questions with no sales pressure and a fast, efficient process. Financing options are available, and shoppers can browse inventory online, request a quote or schedule a test drive.

Customers can shop in confidence at Massari Motors. Unlike many pre-owned dealerships, it does not charge hidden fees: the price you see is the price you pay. Massari Motors describes itself as a "No Games, No Gimmicks" dealership.

"We want every customer to be so happy with their purchase that they come back for their next car and recommend us to friends and family," said Moe Massari of Massari Motors. "Being recognized as one of the Top 10 Must-Know Car Dealers in Atlantic Highlands, based on what our customers have shared, means a lot to our team. Customer referrals are the ultimate compliment, and this tells us our honest, no-pressure approach is working."

The dealership understands its local car-buying community and works to help each customer find the vehicle that is the right fit. Massari Motors is located at 981 State Route 36 in Atlantic Highlands and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About Massari Motors

Massari Motors is a pre-owned car dealership in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, offering used cars, trucks and SUVs, financing options and a no-pressure buying experience with no hidden fees.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Moe Massari

Massari Motors

+1 908-433-9997

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Massari Motors Named Top 10 Must-Know Car Dealers in Atlantic Highlands News Provided By Awardy October 16, 2026, 16:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail



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