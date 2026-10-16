Marcom-Harvey Funeral Care Named Funeral Home Of The Year Kansas City

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kansas City funeral home recognized for a 4.9-star rating across 525 reviews.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marcom-Harvey Funeral Care has been named Funeral Home of the Year in Kansas City by the Consumer Ratings Institute, adding another distinction to the organization's growing list of achievements and further establishing its position as one of the Kansas City metropolitan area's most highly regarded funeral service providers.

The recognition reflects the funeral home's impressive 4.9-star consumer rating across 525 reviews, evaluated using publicly accessible consumer review data. The award recognizes the consistent experiences families have reported while entrusting Marcom-Harvey with one of life's most personal and significant responsibilities.

A Reputation Built on Excellence, Not Promises

For Marcom-Harvey Funeral Care, excellence is more than a marketing statement. It is an operational standard demonstrated through the quality of its facilities, the professionalism of its staff, the attention given to every detail, and the relationships developed with the families it serves.

Under the leadership of Steven Marcom and Aesha Humphrey, the funeral home has established a distinctive approach to funeral service that combines traditional reverence with modern innovation, personalized experiences, and an elevated standard of hospitality.

Since assuming ownership in 2021, the leadership team has remained committed to transforming the funeral experience while maintaining the dignity, respect, and professionalism that families deserve.

"We have never believed that families should have to compromise on quality, dignity, or service during one of the most difficult moments of their lives," said Aesha Humphrey, Licensed Funeral Director. "Our responsibility is to provide an experience that reflects the importance of the life entrusted to our care. Every family deserves our very best, regardless of the type of service they select."

Three Consecutive Years of Community Recognition

The Consumer Ratings Institute recognition follows three consecutive years of honors in the Kansas City Favorites Awards, Three Best Rated Award and Best of Business Rate:

- 2024: Bronze Award, Kansas City's Favorite Funeral Home, Three Best Rated and Best of Business Rate

- 2025: Gold Award, Kansas City's #1 Favorite Funeral Home, Three Best Rated and Best of Business Rate

- 2026: Gold Award, Kansas City's #1 Favorite Funeral Home, Three Best Rated, and Best of Business Rate

These distinctions reflect sustained public confidence in the organization's services and its commitment to maintaining high standards year after year.

In 2026, the organization also received recognition from the Grandview Chamber of Commerce for small business excellence and in 2025 the Social Champion Award, further demonstrating its impact beyond the funeral profession.

Together, these honors underscore an important distinction: Marcom-Harvey's reputation is built not simply on what the company says about itself, but on the experiences and opinions of the community it serves.

Raising the Standard of Funeral Care

Marcom-Harvey Funeral Care provides comprehensive funeral, cremation, memorial, veteran, repatriation, and pre-planning services to families throughout Kansas City and surrounding communities.

The organization distinguishes itself through a combination of personalized care, operational accountability, thoughtful presentation, and continued investment in its facilities and services.

Families are welcomed into an environment intentionally designed to feel comfortable, elegant, and peaceful. From its beautifully appointed chapel and family gathering areas to its arrangement spaces, professional transportation fleet, and upgraded property, Marcom-Harvey has made substantial investments to create an atmosphere that feels less institutional and more like a welcoming, upscale home.

Behind the scenes, the organization maintains equally demanding standards for the preparation, identification, presentation, and care of the deceased.

Its internal quality assurance practices include a comprehensive three-tier review process before public viewing, reflecting the company's belief that the dignity of the deceased must remain central to every service provided.

The funeral home also embraces modern technology and creative personalization, offering memorial video tributes, livestreaming capabilities, custom-designed printed materials, and individualized celebrations that reflect the unique lives, cultures, and traditions of the families it serves.

"Our goal is not simply to conduct a funeral," Steven Marcom explained. "It is to create an experience where families feel respected, supported, and confident that their loved one has received exceptional care. We understand that families are trusting us with someone who means everything to them. That is a responsibility we never take lightly."

Community Service Beyond the Funeral Home

Marcom-Harvey's commitment extends well beyond funeral and memorial services.

The organization regularly develops and hosts community-centered programs designed to educate, empower, and connect residents throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Initiatives include its Tell Your Own Life Story educational program, which encourages individuals to document their personal histories and legacies, pre-planning education, youth literacy initiatives, annual community wellness and family-centered events that provide safe and welcoming opportunities for community engagement.

These programs reflect the company's broader philosophy that funeral service professionals should be active contributors to the health, strength, and well-being of the communities they serve.

Leadership, Accountability, and the Marcom-Harvey Difference

Marcom-Harvey's leadership attributes the organization's continued recognition to its refusal to accept mediocrity and its commitment to continually improving the experience of every family.

From employee expectations and professional development to facility improvements, family communication, and meticulous service coordination, the organization emphasizes accountability at every level.

The company continues to reinvest in its business, facilities, grounds, equipment, and personnel with the understanding that exceptional service requires both compassion and the operational discipline to deliver on its promises.

"Being recognized as number one is an honor, but remaining worthy of that recognition is the real responsibility," said both Humphrey and Marcom. "We do not measure our success solely by awards or reviews. We measure it by the trust families place in us, the care we provide, and whether we have honored that trust from beginning to end."

With its growing list of recognitions, continued investment, and commitment to innovation, Marcom-Harvey Funeral Care remains focused on setting a higher standard for funeral service throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Its guiding philosophy remains:

"We Give Reverence to the Deceased, Through Our Service to the Living."

About Marcom-Harvey Funeral Care

Marcom-Harvey Funeral Care is an award-winning, independently owned funeral service provider headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Led by Steven Marcom and Aesha Humphrey, the organization provides traditional funeral services, cremations, memorial celebrations, veteran services, repatriation, and advance funeral planning.

Known for its personalized approach, elevated facilities, professional standards, and community involvement, Marcom-Harvey has earned three consecutive Kansas City Favorites awards and national consumer recognition for its service excellence.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Aesha Humphrey

Marcom-Harvey Funeral Care

816-763-9100

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