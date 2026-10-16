Vibrant Smiles Family & Cosmetic Dentistry Named People's Choice - Mableton

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Privately owned Mableton dental practice led by Dr. Chea Rainford, DMD, recognized for a 4.8-star rating across 1,300 consumer reviews.

MABLETON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Smiles Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, a privately owned dental practice in Mableton, Georgia, has been named People's Choice - Mableton in the Implant & Cosmetic Dentists category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 1,300 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating. It reflects the practice's non-corporate approach and old-fashioned hospitality.

Led by Dr. Chea Rainford, DMD, the practice provides general, cosmetic and implant dentistry for patients and families across Mableton and West Cobb County. Services range from cleanings, fillings and checkups to crowns, root canals, extractions, braces, dentures, dental implants, full-mouth restorations and complete smile makeovers, most of which are completed in-house. Cosmetic options include Snap-On Smile, Lumineers and Philips Zoom professional teeth whitening, and same-day emergency appointments are reserved each day.

Dr. Rainford uses digital X-rays, intraoral cameras and 3D cone beam imaging to diagnose and plan treatment, reviewing every image with patients in the chair, and minimally invasive techniques are a priority. Patients receive a clear explanation of their options and a fee estimate before any treatment is scheduled. Comfort amenities include nitrous oxide sedation, noise-canceling headphones, overhead TVs in the operatories, and warm blankets. The practice is in-network with most dental PPO plans and offers a Friends and Family Membership Plan and patient financing. It has also been voted Best Dentist in Cobb County by readers of Cobb Life Magazine.

"Many Mableton families have been coming to us for years, and our front desk knows most of our patients by name," said Dr. Chea Rainford of Vibrant Smiles Family & Cosmetic Dentistry. "Being named People's Choice, based on what our patients say about us, means a great deal to our entire team. It tells us that listening to every patient and explaining every option clearly is making a real difference in our community."

Vibrant Smiles is located at 5015 Floyd Road SW, Suite 530, in Mableton and welcomes new patients.

About Vibrant Smiles Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

Vibrant Smiles Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is a privately owned dental practice at 5015 Floyd Road SW, Suite 530, in Mableton, Georgia, led by Dr. Chea Rainford, DMD. The practice provides general, cosmetic and implant dentistry, including same-day emergency care, for families across West Cobb County.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Dr. Chea Rainford

Vibrant Smiles Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

+1 404-513-6005

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